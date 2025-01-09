Dwarf Fortress Adventure Mode release date set for January 2025
Kitfox Games revealed the release date for Dwarf Fortress Adventure Mode, which will launch on January 23, 2025, for the Steam version of the game.
Adventure Mode is a secondary game mode for the classic title, in which you don’t manage a full colony of dwarfs, but instead play as a lone dwarf adventurer making their way through the lands. One of the coolest aspects of that is the fact that you can visit your own fortresses and become exactly the sort of threat you’re worried about in Fortress Mode – a secret vampire, perhaps, or a werecreature.
Like Fortress Mode, Adventure Mode is full of hilarious shenanigans and lethal dangers that can end your run in an instant – as with everything Dwarf Fortress, the joy lies in the journey, not the arrival at the destination.
Adventure Mode is, of course, already available in the non-Steam version of the game. However, Kitfox wanted to spend additional time polishing it and preparing overhauled visual assets before making it available in the Steam version.
Funnily enough, Adventure Mode had always been the “end goal” of Dwarf Fortress – the devs wanted to build the ultimate roguelike game, hence all that detailed world simulation you find in the title. However, the colony sim part of the game took off much more than expected, making it the focal point of continued development and spawning an entire genre of similar titles.
Adventure Mode is coming to Dwarf Fortress Steam Edition on January 23, 2025.