Techland to stop selling Dying Light 2 Ultimate edition
Turns out you can't get Dying Light The Beast for free by buying the Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition, since Techland simply isn't selling it anymore, not after September 30, 2024. The horror game’s special edition will no longer be available from retail sites or on Steam after that point (thanks, IGN).
After Techland announced The Beast during Gamescom 2024, the studio said it’s free for anyone who owns Dying Light 2’s Ultimate Edition. That’s still true for anyone who purchased the ultimate edition before now, but seeing as Techland spent many months reworking The Beast into a standalone game, it’s unsurprising the studio wants to recoup the costs now.
Techland still hasn’t announced how much Dying Light The Beast will cost, though. A press release the studio sent after the announcement said $39.99, though Techland followed up and said no, that was incorrect. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition costs – well, used to cost – $99.99, and the upgrade from standard to ultimate runs you $35. The Ultimate Edition also includes the so-so Bloody Ties expansion and a handful of cosmetic and item DLC packs.
It’s kind of a rotten deal for anyone who planned on buying the digital upgrade after the final DLC released, especially if The Beast does end up costing more, but given how much time Techland has had to refine the Dying Light 2 formula now, hopefully it'll end up being worth it