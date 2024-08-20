Techland is bringing Kyle Crane back in Dying Light The Beast
Techland showed off the first Dying Light The Beast trailer during Gamescom 2024, a standalone survival horror game starring the first Dying Light’s hero. Dying Light The Beast is essentially a spinoff, Techland says – not quite a continuation of Dying Light 2, but not DLC for the first Dying Light.
“It initially started during our work on DLC2, but a story leak made us rethink the narrative, the scope and the general approach,” Techland said. “When we decided to make Kyle Crane the hero of Dying Light: The Beast, it gave us a powerful boost of inspiration.”
“Like many of you, we really wanted to bring Kyle back to do justice to the hero of Harran. That's how Dying Light: The Beast was born - a self contained zombie survival adventure offering a new setting, new set of gameplay features and new story, culminating in a standalone, 18+ hours adventure.”
The trailer showed Kyle leaping across rooftops, slicing zombies, firing at paramilitary enemies, using guns – thank you, Dying Light 2 Firearms update – knives, bows, hiding in the rain, racing across streets bathed in sunset’s dusky glow – it’s like a Dying Light greatest hits.
There’s no Dying Light The Beast release date just yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now. When it does launch, The Beast will be available for PC, Xbox, and PS5.