FC 25 adds EA Sports Highlighter Replay, native photo mode
During a preview session, EA Sports showed GLHF one of the new features coming to EA Sports FC 25: EA Sports Highlighter Replay.
Compared to the wider game, the feature is relatively small, but it gives an idea of how much Electronic Arts is investing in it that this feature has been given a separate embargo set for today.
EA Sports Highlighter Replay is a set of tools for editing and sharing game highlights on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on social media.
A new user interface combines instant replays, match highlights and match recap, and offers a range of presets and freedom of action for players who want to customise their clips before uploading them.
Highlighter Replay is presented with a specific item in the pause menu. The replays themselves are now slightly changed. You can now switch cameras on the left of the screen, using your D-pad.
Also, you can add HyperMotion AR effects to all clips, and finally choose between Rewind, classic replay and Create by pressing L1/R1.
For the first time, EA Sports FC 25 is also featuring a native photo mode, which works regardless of the Share buttons on PlayStation and Xbox controllers. It's a full-fledged photo mode, meaning you'll be able to choose from various tools, filters, slow motion, and edit the timeline to your liking.
Wrapping up the presentation, the dev team pointed out that this is an "EA Sports initiative", so it's not an FC exclusive. This means that similar technology will gradually be implemented in other EA Sports games.
EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition is granting early access starting September 20, while regular players can get in the game on September 27. The game is releasing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.