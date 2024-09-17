Video Games

EA FC 25 Companion App release date announced

The season is about to kick off

The most important season for fans of digital soccer is coming up quickly and as is tradition the kick-off happens outside the game – namely with the release of the EA FC 25 Companion App.

Table of Contents

  1. EA Sports FC 25 Web App features
  2. EA Sports FC 25 Web App release date
  3. How to get the EA Sports FC 25 Web App

Available on iOS, Android, and any web browser for free, the Web and Companion Apps for the game allow users to open their Ultimate Team packs, manage their roster of athletes, and engage with the transfer market from wherever they currently are. Short of actually playing a match, you can pretty much access all the features from Ultimate Team through these apps.

It’s worth noting that players who’ve already engaged with EA FC 24 will receive a few extra rewards through the apps.

Here’s what you need to know about the EA Sports FC 25 Web and Companion Apps’ release dates and features.

EA Sports FC 25 Web App features

The Web and Companion Apps enable you to:

  • Manage your Ultimate Team.
  • Open your Ultimate Team packs.
  • Use the transfer market to buy and sell players, which includes a recovery option to get back players you sold off via the quick sell function.
  • Complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).
  • Claim rewards from Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions.
  • Apply Consumables to players.

It’s also a way of getting a head start ahead of EA Sports FC 25’s release, as the apps become available a bit ahead of launch.

EA Sports FC 25 Web App release date

Here’s when the EA FC 25 Web and Companion Apps go live:

  • Web App: September 19, 2024
  • Companion App: September 20, 2024

Early Access for the game begins on September 20, 2024, so you’ve got at least a day to manage the basics through your browser and can then immediately jump into a match once you've got the game downloaded and installed without having to do any of the admin work.

How to get the EA Sports FC 25 Web App

Here’s how you can get the EA FC 25 Web App:

  1. Navigate to the EA FC 25 website on your browser.
  2. Click on the Web App button once it’s live.
  3. Log in using the EA account you’ve got EA FC 25 on.

Here’s how you can get the EA FC 25 Companion App:

  1. Head to the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) on your device.
  2. Search for “EA FC 25” and choose the official app by EA Sports.
  3. Download and install the app.
  4. Log in using the EA account you’ve got EA FC 25 on.

The Web and Companion Apps are very convenient ways of interacting with your Ultimate Team on the go and can save you from starting up your console for a single transaction on the market.

Published
