Video Games

EA FC 25 Live Tuning Update #1 patch notes: Acceleration exploit fixed

No more speedy trickeries

Marco Wutz

EA Sports

EA Sports has released Live Tuning Update #1 for EA FC 25 on all platforms, though its biggest change only applies to the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. These provide players with some advanced gameplay features not available on older platforms – and that goes awry sometimes. 

In this case, EA FC 25 players had figured out a way to exploit the game’s high-tech acceleration system to make some athletes essentially go from 0 to 100 in a mere moment, leaving any would-be pursuers behind to eat dust. Naturally, this quickly became a huge balance issue for online play. Live Tuning Update #1 has fixed this loophole, among other things.

Find the full EA FC 25 Live Tuning Update #1 patch notes below.

EA FC 25 Live Tuning Update #1 patch notes

  • Reduced ball trajectory height for Lobbed Passes and Crosses performed in Rush matches.
  • Reduced accuracy of first time Lobbed Through Passes and Lobbed Through Passes taken at severe angles.
  • [PS5/PC/Xbox Series X|S Only] Reduced instances of players accelerating unintentionally quickly when a Sprint is requested.

A bit earlier, EA Sports made some server-side adjustments to EA FC 25, which you can find below:

  • Addressed instances of Evolution Player Item Attribute upgrades not matching their previewed numbers.
  • The Transfer Market Average Price UI element did not always display as intended.
  • Squad Updates occurred every time when entering Ultimate Team.

Find the best wonderkids in EA FC 25 career mode to build a bright future for your club.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News