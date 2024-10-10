EA FC 25 Live Tuning Update #1 patch notes: Acceleration exploit fixed
EA Sports has released Live Tuning Update #1 for EA FC 25 on all platforms, though its biggest change only applies to the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. These provide players with some advanced gameplay features not available on older platforms – and that goes awry sometimes.
In this case, EA FC 25 players had figured out a way to exploit the game’s high-tech acceleration system to make some athletes essentially go from 0 to 100 in a mere moment, leaving any would-be pursuers behind to eat dust. Naturally, this quickly became a huge balance issue for online play. Live Tuning Update #1 has fixed this loophole, among other things.
Find the full EA FC 25 Live Tuning Update #1 patch notes below.
EA FC 25 Live Tuning Update #1 patch notes
- Reduced ball trajectory height for Lobbed Passes and Crosses performed in Rush matches.
- Reduced accuracy of first time Lobbed Through Passes and Lobbed Through Passes taken at severe angles.
- [PS5/PC/Xbox Series X|S Only] Reduced instances of players accelerating unintentionally quickly when a Sprint is requested.
A bit earlier, EA Sports made some server-side adjustments to EA FC 25, which you can find below:
- Addressed instances of Evolution Player Item Attribute upgrades not matching their previewed numbers.
- The Transfer Market Average Price UI element did not always display as intended.
- Squad Updates occurred every time when entering Ultimate Team.
Find the best wonderkids in EA FC 25 career mode to build a bright future for your club.