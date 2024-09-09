EA FC 25 ratings: Mbappé, Rodri, and Haaland rank at the top
The first official EA FC 25 ratings have been revealed and once again Kylian Mbappé is among the players with the highest ratings, scoring himself a 91 OVR – though he’s representing Real Madrid in this iteration of the game after leaving his longtime employer Paris Saint-Germain.
The French striker shares the top rating with a duo from Manchester City: Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland have also received a 91 OVR.
EA FC 25 ratings: Top 25
- Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid (91 OVR)
- Rodri – Manchester City (91 OVR)
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City (91 OVR)
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid (90 OVR)
- Vini Jr. – Real Madrid (90 OVR)
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (90 OVR)
- Harry Kane – FC Bayern München (90 OVR)
- Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal FC (89 OVR)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain (89 OVR)
- Alisson – Liverpool FC (89 OVR)
- Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid (89 OVR)
- Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan (89 OVR)
- Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC (89 OVR)
- Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona (89 OVR)
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool FC (89 OVR)
- Phil Foden – Manchester City (88 OVR)
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami (88 OVR)
- Antoine Griezmann – Atlético Madrid (88 OVR)
- Rúben Dias – Manchester City (88 OVR)
- Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona (88 OVR)
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid (88 OVR)
- Ederson – Manchester City (88 OVR)
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City (88 OVR)
- Jan Oblak – Atlético Madrid (88 OVR)
- Antonio Rüdiger – Real Madrid (88 OVR)
“As this year's cover star, it's incredible to be one of the highest rated players in such a legendary game,” commented Jude Bellingham. “I’m excited to see where this season will go and hopefully I can level up again for next years ratings”
Aitana Bonmatí is the only woman who was able to attain 91 OVR. She said: “It's an honor to be amongst the highest rated players and the highest rated female athlete in such a legendary game. I'm proud to be a global ambassador for FC 25 and for the fact that EA SPORTS is investing in a woman in a forward position. This is reflected in the game and I’m happy to be part of it.”
Bonmatí is leading the women’s ranking ahead of Alexia Putellas, Caroline Hansen, and Sam Kerr with 90 OVR.
EA FC 25 ratings release schedule
More EA FC 25 ratings will be revealed over the coming days – check below for a schedule:
Monday, September 9th:
- Top 25 Men – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- Top 25 Women – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
Tuesday, September 10th:
- Premier League – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- Barclays Women’s Super League – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
Wednesday, September 11th:
- Saudi Pro League – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- LigaF – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- LaLiga EA SPORTS – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
Thursday, September 12th:
- Frauen Bundesliga - 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- Bundesliga – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- MLS – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- NWSL – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET
Friday, September 13th:
- Serie A – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- Ligue 1 – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- D1 Arkema – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- Full Database Promo – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET
Saturday, September 14th:
- Most Improved – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- Best U21 – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- Goalkeeper PlayStyles+ – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- Career Hidden Gems – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET
