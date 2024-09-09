Video Games

EA FC 25 ratings: Mbappé, Rodri, and Haaland rank at the top

Trio shares the highest rating

Marco Wutz

EA Sports

The first official EA FC 25 ratings have been revealed and once again Kylian Mbappé is among the players with the highest ratings, scoring himself a 91 OVR – though he’s representing Real Madrid in this iteration of the game after leaving his longtime employer Paris Saint-Germain. 

Table of Contents

  1. EA FC 25 ratings: Top 25
  2. EA FC 25 ratings release schedule

The French striker shares the top rating with a duo from Manchester City: Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland have also received a 91 OVR.

EA FC 25 ratings: Top 25

  1. Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid (91 OVR)
  2. Rodri – Manchester City (91 OVR)
  3. Erling Haaland – Manchester City (91 OVR)
  4. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid (90 OVR)
  5. Vini Jr. – Real Madrid (90 OVR)
  6. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (90 OVR)
  7. Harry Kane – FC Bayern München (90 OVR)
  8. Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal FC (89 OVR)
  9. Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain (89 OVR)
  10. Alisson – Liverpool FC (89 OVR)
  11. Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid (89 OVR)
  12. Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan (89 OVR)
  13. Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC (89 OVR)
  14. Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona (89 OVR)
  15. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool FC (89 OVR)
  16. Phil Foden – Manchester City (88 OVR)
  17. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami (88 OVR)
  18. Antoine Griezmann – Atlético Madrid (88 OVR)
  19. Rúben Dias – Manchester City (88 OVR)
  20. Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona (88 OVR)
  21. Federico Valverde – Real Madrid (88 OVR)
  22. Ederson – Manchester City (88 OVR)
  23. Bernardo Silva – Manchester City (88 OVR)
  24. Jan Oblak – Atlético Madrid (88 OVR)
  25. Antonio Rüdiger – Real Madrid (88 OVR)

“As this year's cover star, it's incredible to be one of the highest rated players in such a legendary game,” commented Jude Bellingham. “I’m excited to see where this season will go and hopefully I can level up again for next years ratings”

Aitana Bonmatí is the only woman who was able to attain 91 OVR. She said: “It's an honor to be amongst the highest rated players and the highest rated female athlete in such a legendary game. I'm proud to be a global ambassador for FC 25 and for the fact that EA SPORTS is investing in a woman in a forward position. This is reflected in the game and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Bonmatí is leading the women’s ranking ahead of Alexia Putellas, Caroline Hansen, and Sam Kerr with 90 OVR.

EA FC 25 ratings release schedule

More EA FC 25 ratings will be revealed over the coming days – check below for a schedule:

Monday, September 9th:

  • Top 25 Men – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
  • Top 25 Women – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET

Tuesday, September 10th:

  • Premier League – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
  • Barclays Women’s Super League – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET

Wednesday, September 11th:

  • Saudi Pro League – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
  • LigaF – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
  • LaLiga EA SPORTS – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET

Thursday, September 12th:

  • Frauen Bundesliga - 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
  • Bundesliga – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
  • MLS – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
  • NWSL – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET

Friday, September 13th:

  • Serie A – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
  • Ligue 1 – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
  • D1 Arkema – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
  • Full Database Promo – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET

Saturday, September 14th:

  • Most Improved – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
  • Best U21 – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
  • Goalkeeper PlayStyles+ – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
  • Career Hidden Gems – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET

Check out our EA Sports FC 25 hands-on preview for practical impressions of the game.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News