EA FC 25 RTTK: start time, leaks, and upgrades

Road to the Knockouts is kicking off promo season

Though many EA FC 25 players are content with investing into some wonderkids in Career Mode or playing matches against their friends, a large part of the player base is there for one aspect – the Ultimate Team mode. As is tradition, EA Sports will keep Ultimate Team fresh by releasing a barrage of promos throughout the season, bringing powerful cards into play.

Table of Contents

  1. EA FC 25 RTTK: start time
  2. EA FC 25 RTTK: upgrade path
  3. EA FC 25 RTTK: player leaks

It looks like the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo will kick things off for EA FC 25. RTTK is a traditional and popular powerhouse, its mechanics being connected to the real-life performances of players and clubs in Europe’s international tournaments.

Find the EA FC 25 RTTK start date, upgrade path, and leaks below.

EA FC 25 RTTK: start time

EA FC 25 RTTK is set to begin on September 27, 2024, at 6pm BST with the release of Team 1.

Find out what that means for your timezone below:

  • September 27, 10am PT
  • September 27, 12pm CT
  • September 27, 1pm ET
  • September 27, 6pm BST
  • September 27, 7pm CEST
  • September 27, 10:30pm IST
  • September 28, 1am CST
  • September 28, 2am KST/JST
  • September 28, 3am AEST
  • September 28, 5am NZST

RTTK Team 2 should follow exactly one week later.

EA FC 25 RTTK: upgrade path

RTTK will provide players with dynamic cards, which means the items can be upgraded over time – though that depends on their real-life counterparts meeting certain requirements. In EA FC 25, the following RTTK upgrades are available, according to insiders like ASY FUT:

  • Win 2 Matches: +1 OVR
  • Score 1 or more Goals in 4 different Matches: +1 OVR and Role++
  • Finish Top 2 in their League: Playstyle+ and Role++

Check out our explainer for the EA FC 25 player roles, in case those Role++ rewards don’t mean anything to you at first glance.

EA FC 25 RTTK: player leaks

According to insiders, the following players will be part of EA FC 25 RTTK, be it through packs, as Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward, or Objectives reward.

UCL – Team 1

  • Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
  • Jérémy Doku – Manchester City
  • Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
  • Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Diogo Jota – Liverpool FC
  • Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
  • Federico Dimarco – Inter Milan
  • Nabil Bentaleb – LOSC Lille
  • Noa Lang – PSV Eindhoven
  • Benjamin Šeško – RB Leipzig
  • Stefan Posch – FC Bologna
  • Ben Godfrey – Atalanta BC
  • Donny van de Beek – FC Girona
  • Benjamin André – LOSC Lille
  • Julián Alvarez – Atlético Madrid

UEL – Team 1

  • Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur
  • Allan Saint-Maximin – Fenerbahce
  • Robin Koch – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Rayan Cherki – Olympique Lyon
  • Stephen Eustáquio – FC Porto

UECL – Team 1

  • Isco – Real Betis
  • Moise Kean – ACF Fiorentina
  • Giovani Lo Celso – Real Betis

WUCL – Team 1

  • Kadidiatou Diani – Olympique Lyon
  • Clàudia Pina – FC Barcelona
  • Nathalie Björn – Chelsea FC

This is your annual reminder that the above information is based on leaks, which means it’s not official and set in stone quite yet – the insiders providing this information may have seen old and already outdated plans or misunderstood things. As such, you should take this all with a grain of salt, despite the incredibly high hit rate the EA FC leaker community generally has.

Check out the EA FC 25 Title Update #1 patch notes to stay up to date with all changes.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

