EA FC 25 RTTK: start time, leaks, and upgrades
Though many EA FC 25 players are content with investing into some wonderkids in Career Mode or playing matches against their friends, a large part of the player base is there for one aspect – the Ultimate Team mode. As is tradition, EA Sports will keep Ultimate Team fresh by releasing a barrage of promos throughout the season, bringing powerful cards into play.
It looks like the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo will kick things off for EA FC 25. RTTK is a traditional and popular powerhouse, its mechanics being connected to the real-life performances of players and clubs in Europe’s international tournaments.
Find the EA FC 25 RTTK start date, upgrade path, and leaks below.
EA FC 25 RTTK: start time
EA FC 25 RTTK is set to begin on September 27, 2024, at 6pm BST with the release of Team 1.
Find out what that means for your timezone below:
- September 27, 10am PT
- September 27, 12pm CT
- September 27, 1pm ET
- September 27, 6pm BST
- September 27, 7pm CEST
- September 27, 10:30pm IST
- September 28, 1am CST
- September 28, 2am KST/JST
- September 28, 3am AEST
- September 28, 5am NZST
RTTK Team 2 should follow exactly one week later.
EA FC 25 RTTK: upgrade path
RTTK will provide players with dynamic cards, which means the items can be upgraded over time – though that depends on their real-life counterparts meeting certain requirements. In EA FC 25, the following RTTK upgrades are available, according to insiders like ASY FUT:
- Win 2 Matches: +1 OVR
- Score 1 or more Goals in 4 different Matches: +1 OVR and Role++
- Finish Top 2 in their League: Playstyle+ and Role++
Check out our explainer for the EA FC 25 player roles, in case those Role++ rewards don’t mean anything to you at first glance.
EA FC 25 RTTK: player leaks
According to insiders, the following players will be part of EA FC 25 RTTK, be it through packs, as Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward, or Objectives reward.
UCL – Team 1
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Jérémy Doku – Manchester City
- Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Diogo Jota – Liverpool FC
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
- Federico Dimarco – Inter Milan
- Nabil Bentaleb – LOSC Lille
- Noa Lang – PSV Eindhoven
- Benjamin Šeško – RB Leipzig
- Stefan Posch – FC Bologna
- Ben Godfrey – Atalanta BC
- Donny van de Beek – FC Girona
- Benjamin André – LOSC Lille
- Julián Alvarez – Atlético Madrid
UEL – Team 1
- Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur
- Allan Saint-Maximin – Fenerbahce
- Robin Koch – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Rayan Cherki – Olympique Lyon
- Stephen Eustáquio – FC Porto
UECL – Team 1
- Isco – Real Betis
- Moise Kean – ACF Fiorentina
- Giovani Lo Celso – Real Betis
WUCL – Team 1
- Kadidiatou Diani – Olympique Lyon
- Clàudia Pina – FC Barcelona
- Nathalie Björn – Chelsea FC
This is your annual reminder that the above information is based on leaks, which means it’s not official and set in stone quite yet – the insiders providing this information may have seen old and already outdated plans or misunderstood things. As such, you should take this all with a grain of salt, despite the incredibly high hit rate the EA FC leaker community generally has.
