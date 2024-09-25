EA FC 25 Title Update #1 patch notes: Fix for players getting stuck in menu
EA FC 25 players worldwide are already busy collecting Icons for Ultimate Team or investing into wonderkids for Career Mode, but a few stability issues and other bugs are interfering with that. In Title Update #1 for EA FC 25, which was released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on September 25, 2024, EA Sports wants to purge those bugs.
The developers patched several stability issues with the game in the update. In addition, one very specific instance in which players could get stuck on the Objectives menu when switching there directly from the Store tab should no longer bother you after the patch.
Find the full EA FC 25 Title Update #1 patch notes below.
EA FC 25 Title Update #1 patch notes
Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- Players could have gotten stuck on the Objectives screen after shortcut switching from the Store.
- Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred following a penalty shootout.
General, Audio, and Visual
Addressed the following issues:
- Addressed several instances of stability issues that could have occurred in match highlights and tournaments.
We expect future Title Updates to be a little more filled with content, especially in regards to any balance changes. However, these need to be carefully considered, which means collecting and evaluating feedback as well as testing changes, so don’t expect substantial gameplay changes to come in the immediate future.
Check our EA FC 25 review for more details on the latest series iteration.