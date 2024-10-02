Video Games

EA FC 25 Title Update #2 patch notes: Steam Input fixes and more

Find all changes made in the latest patch

Title Update #2 for EA FC 25 is available on PC and will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch soon – in case you noticed that crossplay wasn’t working, this is the reason for it. You should be able to use the function and play with friends again after the other platforms have received this update.

In this patch, EA Sports has fixed some rather frustrating issues with controllers on Steam. After the update, you can enable Steam Input before launching EA FC 25, which should help alleviate any controller compatibility issues you may have encountered previously.

The developers also fixed problems that led to button inputs sometimes not being recognized in menus.

Find the full EA FC 25 Title Update #2 patch notes below.

EA FC 25 Title Update #2 patch notes

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

  • Sometimes button inputs were not being registered when performing actions in the menus.
  • Controller compatibility issues when using Steam Input: Steam Input now needs to be enabled before launching EA SPORTS FC 25 to have it work as intended.
  • Stability issue occasionally happening in all Online modes.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

  • Stability issue when accessing Squad Battles.
  • Addressed instances of stability issues while in the Store.
  • Unintended UI elements sometimes displaying on the screen.
  • Adjusted the message that displays when confirming to start an Evolution.

Career

Addressed the following issue:

  • Addressed instances of stability issues within Manager Career.

Check the EA FC 25 Title Update #1 patch notes for previously fixed issues.

