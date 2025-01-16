EA FC 25 Title Update #8 patch notes: Reduced AI interceptions, better offensive flow
EA Sports is pushing out Title Update #8 for EA FC 25 on January 16, 2025, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch – and according to the developers, this is the most detailed mid-season gameplay refresh they’ve ever executed as part of the series.
Concerns brought to the studio by the community over the past weeks are being addressed in this major update with changes coming to many aspects of gameplay – be it passing, shooting, defending, or goalkeeping, adjustments have been made. The AI has been touched on as well with interceptions being reduced. Fast attackers should stand a better chance at escaping any pursuing defenders after this update.
Find the full EA FC 25 Title Update #8 patch notes below.
EA FC 25 Title Update #8 patch notes
- Addressed instances of players catching up to the ball carrier despite the ball carrier having much higher Pace Attributes.
- Improved AI teammate attacking run quality when trying to beat the offside line.
- AI teammates can now better hold their runs when near the line and get back onside more quickly.
- Increased intelligence of attacking and supporting runs made by AI teammates.
- Improved effectiveness of Inside and Advance Forwards: They can move farther up the pitch and better evaluate when to run into space or occupy a position.
- Offensive players can now operate in attacking spaces near other attackers instead of stopping their runs.
- Players are now able to provide quicker support when they are familiar with their Role.
- Defenders with the Anticipate PlayStyle are now more likely to tackle the ball towards a teammate with more space if stopping the ball in place would be disadvantageous.
- Improved the quality of touches defenders can make on tackles.
- In some cases, the ball carrier could have unintentionally stumbled forward when being tackled, resulting in incorrectly winning the ball back.
- In some cases, the defender could have stumbled when running towards the ball after a successful tackle rather than gaining possession.
- Goalkeepers could have sometimes incorrectly stepped away from the near post in tight angle shooting situations.
- Goalkeepers will now position themselves slightly closer to the near post.
- Slightly increased speed of normal Ground Passes.
- Slightly increased accuracy of short Ground Passes to open players.
- Significantly increased effectiveness of Semi Assisted Through Passes.
- Significantly reduced effectiveness of first-time Lofted Through Passes.
- Significantly increased effectiveness of Semi Assisted Through Passes.
- Moderately reduced accuracy of headed passes in contested situations.
- Low powered Ground Passes were sometimes being delivered to farther players than intended.
- Medium powered passes sometimes focused too much on the player’s aim input instead of the amount of power generated.
- Addressed some instances where first time passes were less responsive than intended when the input was performed late.
- Sometimes, free kick passes were not hit towards the intended receiver if the receiver was moving too quickly.
- Increased accuracy and shot speed from inside the box for regular and Finesse shots.
- Slightly increased accuracy of low difficulty regular and Finesse shots in the box.
- Slightly increased the impact of Attributes on the accuracy of Finesse shots taken by players without the Finesse Shot or Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles.
- Addressed some instances where first time shots were less responsive than intended when the input was performed late.
- In Competitive Football Ultimate Team and Online Seasons ruleset matches, AI defenders will mark dribblers less tightly and will be less likely to cover shooting lanes near the edge of the box.
- Further decreased how often AI players are able to make successful interceptions.
- Defenders will focus more on man marking when defending counter attacks starting from corners. The intent of this change is to provide more effective defensive positioning against counter attacks originating from corners.
- RM/LM players with the Winger Balanced Role can drop deeper when defending.
- Falsebacks could stay central for too long when the team lost possession. They will now immediately look to return to their LB/RB positions.
For more on EA FC 25, catch up with the latest TOTY developments.