Video Games

EA FC 25 TOTY reveal dates and leaks: all players reportedly coming to Team of the Year

Same procedure as every year

Marco Wutz

EA Sports

It’s almost time for EA FC 25 players to get their hands on the coveted Team of the Year (TOTY) cards for Ultimate Team – this year’s TOTY vote is done and dusted, which means that EA has all hands full with tallying the votes and making adjustments where it deems necessary. As the fans are awaiting the reveal of all TOTY players with bated breath, EA FC’s reliable leakers are already putting names for TOTY out there.

Table of Contents

  1. EA FC 25 TOTY: reveal dates
  2. EA FC 25 TOTY: all player leaks

Team of the Year traditionally delivers some of the strongest cards of the season, so any FUT player worth their salt will have their eyes on this promo.

Find the EA FC 25 TOTY start date and player leaks below.

EA FC 25 TOTY: reveal dates

The EA FC 25 TOTY promo will officially reveal its first cards on January 17, 2025, after which you can expect additional reveals every two days. As always, EA Sports will announce TOTY’s line-up ordered by positions.

  • January 17, 2025: TOTY Attackers, TOTY Icons Team 1
  • January 19, 2025: TOTY Midfielders
  • January 21, 2025: TOTY Defenders and Goalkeepers, TOTY Icons Team 2 
  • January 23, 2025: TOTY release
  • January 24, 2025: TOTY Honorable Mentions and 12th Man release, TOTY Icons release

EA FC 25 TOTY: all player leaks

The EA FC 25 leaker community is going as strong as ever, providing reliable intel on upcoming promos. Names such as FUT Sheriff and FIFA Romania are among the most trustworthy of the bunch with a great track record.

Men’s TOTY:

  • Mohamed Salah – Liverpool FC
  • Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid
  • William Saliba – Arsenal FC
  • Cole Palmer – Chelsea FC
  • Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

TOTY Eras Icons:

  • Zinedine Zidane – France
  • Eusébio – Portugal

Although EA FC 25 leakers are generally reliable, you should still take these names with a grain of salt – information can be misinterpreted and plans can be changed on short notice.

We’ll keep this article updated as additional information comes out.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News