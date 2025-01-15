EA FC 25 TOTY reveal dates and leaks: all players reportedly coming to Team of the Year
It’s almost time for EA FC 25 players to get their hands on the coveted Team of the Year (TOTY) cards for Ultimate Team – this year’s TOTY vote is done and dusted, which means that EA has all hands full with tallying the votes and making adjustments where it deems necessary. As the fans are awaiting the reveal of all TOTY players with bated breath, EA FC’s reliable leakers are already putting names for TOTY out there.
Table of Contents
Team of the Year traditionally delivers some of the strongest cards of the season, so any FUT player worth their salt will have their eyes on this promo.
Find the EA FC 25 TOTY start date and player leaks below.
EA FC 25 TOTY: reveal dates
The EA FC 25 TOTY promo will officially reveal its first cards on January 17, 2025, after which you can expect additional reveals every two days. As always, EA Sports will announce TOTY’s line-up ordered by positions.
- January 17, 2025: TOTY Attackers, TOTY Icons Team 1
- January 19, 2025: TOTY Midfielders
- January 21, 2025: TOTY Defenders and Goalkeepers, TOTY Icons Team 2
- January 23, 2025: TOTY release
- January 24, 2025: TOTY Honorable Mentions and 12th Man release, TOTY Icons release
EA FC 25 TOTY: all player leaks
The EA FC 25 leaker community is going as strong as ever, providing reliable intel on upcoming promos. Names such as FUT Sheriff and FIFA Romania are among the most trustworthy of the bunch with a great track record.
Men’s TOTY:
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool FC
- Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid
- William Saliba – Arsenal FC
- Cole Palmer – Chelsea FC
- Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
TOTY Eras Icons:
- Zinedine Zidane – France
- Eusébio – Portugal
Although EA FC 25 leakers are generally reliable, you should still take these names with a grain of salt – information can be misinterpreted and plans can be changed on short notice.
We’ll keep this article updated as additional information comes out.