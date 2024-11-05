EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #4 patch notes: Heel To Ball Roll fix and more
EA Sports has published Title Update #4 for EA Sports FC 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on November 5, 2024 – and it’s quite a substantial one. The patch brings changes to some AI behaviors, updating the logic of attackers, defensive midfielders, and defenders.
Among the many bug fixes implemented in this version is a fix to the Heel To Ball Roll skill move, which wasn’t functioning properly. In addition, a bug causing player substitutions to be delayed is no more, which should purge this frustrating issue.
Find the full EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #4 patch notes below.
EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #4 patch notes
Gameplay
Made the following changes:
- Updated AI attacking player logic when determining if a forward run should be made following a pass.
- AI Defensive Midfielders in the Holding Role can now position themselves further up the pitch.
- Updated defender logic when determining which foot to use when making a slide tackle.
- During Rush penalty shootouts, inactive players will stand at the halfway line in shootout order.
Addressed the following issues:
- Player substitutions did not always occur at the earliest possible opportunity.
- Addressed instances of the defensive line pushing up the pitch too quickly in scenarios where the attacking team passes back to midfield from the final third.
- The Heel To Ball Roll Skill Move was not always performed when requested.
- Sometimes, ground crosses could have sent the ball too far ahead of the intended receiver.
- After performing a Skill Move, dribbling could have become less responsive in certain situations.
- Following a pass that became a loose ball, an incorrect auto switch to the initially intended pass receiver could have occurred.
- Addressed instances of Directed runs not functioning or triggering as intended.
- Improved goalkeeper logic when considering in which area of the pitch to push the ball to when making a deflection save.
- Updated AI player position logic when defending in Rush under a blue card.
- In some cases, incorrect player animations could have occurred when attempting to control the ball.
- In rare situations, the ball could have moved as if it received a touch from the player before the player had control of the ball.
- Addressed instances of the ball passing through players unintentionally.
- Addressed instances of an incorrect auto switch occurring following a slide tackle from the defender.
- The passing Trainer UI could have been visible during Training Center penalty kicks.
- In Rush matches, all players could have triggered a Partial Team Press instead of Captains.
- The penalty kick countdown UI did not display during Rush penalties.
- Improved referee foul logic in situations where a rushing goalkeeper made contact with the ball before the attacking player.
- Improved referee foul logic in situations where a foul occurred near the edge of the box.
- The defensive line height did not always save when edited in Team Management.
- The defender could have sometimes taken too long to get up after a slide tackle.
- Sometimes, a cross could have occurred instead of a requested lob pass.
- On occasion, a pass could have occurred before the user was done requesting a specific amount of power for it.
- A cross could have been unintentionally performed instead of a requested ground pass in some situations.
- Addressed instances of running animations not playing correctly.
- Sometimes, goalkeepers could have attempted a deflection save on a ball that was going out of bounds, instead of catching it.
- Improved some goalkeeper animations following a save.
- In some scenarios, the CPU AI’s defenders did not mark the ball carrier appropriately.
- Sometimes, an unintended player was selected as a throw-in taker after skipping non playable scenes.
Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- The Evolutions arrow indicator UI elements could have displayed incorrectly.
- After selling an Item from the Club on the Transfer Market, a duplicate version of the Item could have incorrectly had the Send To SBC Storage option instead of Send To Club.
- Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred while navigating Evolutions.
- Player Item portraits could have sometimes appeared misaligned with the rest of the Player Item.
- Sometimes, Objectives tabs did not display correctly.
- Increased Chemistry Style UI indicator size on Squad screen.
- SBC Storage search filters could have reset after adding a Player Item.
- Adjusted the timing of the Player Roles overlay during matches.
- Some positions were not displayed in Ultimate Draft activity maps.
- Sometimes, two of the same Player Item could have appeared in a Pack as a visual issue only.
- The camera focus could not be changed during gameplay in Rush.
- Moments Challenges did not always have correct in-game lighting.
- In Team Management, incorrect Roles could have displayed for some positions.
- Some leagues were unintentionally missing from the default Transfer Marker filter selection.
- Players could have appeared blurry during kit selection in Rush.
- On rare occasions in Moments, Trophies could have appeared in the centre of the pitch during matches.
- Sometimes, the suggested tactics menu was incorrectly displayed in Ultimate Draft.
- [Switch Only] EA connect could have appeared during the match.
- [Switch Only] The FC Points tab was unavailable in the Store after toggling Airplane Mode.
Clubs
Addressed the following issues:
- The priorities set for AI teammates could have reset when exiting Clubs.
- Incorrect match results could have been shown on the post match screen.
- Changing Attribute Presets after a match could have resulted in incorrect Skill Point allocation.
- Some Match Lobby UI elements were functioning incorrectly.
- The Avatar portrait was not always matching the Avatar’s customization.
- Addressed instances of kit clashes occurring.
- Body and Position Attributes allocated during creation could have slightly changed when saving the Avatar.
- Some AI teammate customization options did not save.
- An incorrect league appeared in Club Transfer Search.
- An incorrect message could have displayed when searching for a match.
- Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred when matchmaking and after finishing a match.
- The Club Ball was not being used in matches when selected.
- Player names were not centered when viewing the lobby if cross-play was disabled.
- When a goalkeeper was selected as Captain, the keeper could have acted as the default corner taker.
- Incorrect Squads could have displayed during Rush pre-match scenes.
- Improved clarity of default Rush kits.
- Accepting a party invite while viewing a player on the Pro Leaderboard could have resulted in the lobby screen loading without all UI and background elements.
- Addressed an instance of Rush party invitations not being acceptable in Rush.
- The crowd could have waved default flags instead of the Club’s flag.
- When editing body types, the reset button callout did not function as intended.
- When using the Pro Camera, the communication UI elements could have overlapped with other UI elements.
Career Mode
Addressed the following issues:
- A stability issue could have occurred if some save file names were the same.
- EA connect could have appeared during matches.
- In Manager Career, addressed some instances of irrelevant and incorrect questions being asked by interviewers.
- Addressed instances where some objectives progress was not counting towards completion in Player Career.
- In Manager Career, some youth players could have been signed by unintended teams.
- In Player Career, the Virtual Pro was not always able to attend pre-match training.
- An incorrect error message could have appeared when loading a Career Mode save file.
- After recalling a Youth Scout, it was not always possible to hire more scouts.
- Addressed instances of incorrect dialogue options when communicating with players.
- Player growth indicators were showing incorrect colours in the Squad Hub.
- In Player Career, the hold to select button callout was appearing for activities before requirements were met.
- Improved menu and UI transitions.
- Addressed instances of social media posts not displaying as intended.
- Increased the minimum height of the youth goalkeepers in a Manager Career.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Updated some kits, stadium, celebrations, scenes, messages, button callouts, badges, gloves, balls, banners, flags, boots, ad boards, hair, trophies, audio, and commentary.
Addressed the following issues:
- [PC Only] Mouse input could have sometimes interfered with controller input and displayed the mouse cursor on screen.
- [PC Only] When using a controller, the options to skip intro and watch the full intro displayed the same button callout.
- The compare players UI in Kick Off did not always display correctly.
- The progress bar for the Season Pass did not always accurately reflect progress, this was a visual issue only.
- In certain situations, after selecting ready in Kick Off, the title would not progress to team selection.
- Blue cards were not showing up in match events in Kick Off Rush.
- [PS4/XB1/Switch Only] The Orbit camera was not available in Rush replays.
- Addressed some visual issues with the score shown in Skill Games.
- Addressed stability issues when using the Rewind functionality.
- An incorrect player could be shown in the score update after scoring in Kick Off.
- The Quick Tactics menu did not display for the away team in Tournaments.
- The final replay of a penalty shootout was not skippable.
- Addressed instances of hair not displaying as intended.
- Addressed instances of placeholder text and incorrect UI elements.
- Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.