EA Sports’ NHL 25 Stanley Cup predictions are in, and it looks like a big season for the New York Rangers
The 2024-2025 NHL season is here, and EA Sports ran their annual NHL 25 Stanley Cup predictions with some big results for the Rangers. The sports game’s prediction runs also forecasted some major moments for the season’s top players, including the year’s top scorers and even some trophy winners.
First up is the Stanley Cup prediction itself. NHL 25 shows the New York Rangers winning the finals against the Edmonton Oilers across seven games, which, seeing as the Rangers haven’t won the cup since 1994, would be a pretty big deal. It would make this the second consecutive year the Oilers lost the cup as well. Oof.
Other big winners are:
- Atlantic Division Winner –Toronto Maple Leafs
- Metropolitan Division Winner – New York Rangers
- Central Division Winner – Colorado Avalanche
- Pacific Division Winner – Vancouver Canucks
NHL 25 also predicts Connor McDavid as the season’s top scorer, with 147 and Nathan MacKinnon in close second with 139, followed by Nikita Kucherov with 125. The simulation showed Connor Bedard as a Top 10 point scorer for the first time in his two-season career and the Utah Hockey Club landing in the playoffs as an extension team. Macklin Celebrini will lead the San Jose Sharks to modest success – better than last season, at any rate – and Auston Matthews will score 75 goals, making him an eighth all-timer and the first to get a 70-goal season since Brett Hull in 1992.
Read more: NHL 25 gameplay reveal highlights Ice-Q and quality improvements
Additional noteworthy predictions are:
- Hart Memorial Trophy + Rocket Richard Trophy - Auston Matthews
- Vezina Trophy + Conn Smythe Trophy - Igor Shesterkin
- Ted Lindsay Trophy + Art Ross Trophy - Connor McDavid
- James Norris Memorial Trophy - Cale Makar
- Calder Memorial Trophy - Macklin Celebrini
EA’s track record with predictions varies depending on the year, so it’s best to take these as fun little predictions and not hard forecasts leaning toward fact.
- Read more: Best sports games of all time, ranked
NHL 25 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.