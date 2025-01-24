Video Games

EA Sports announces the first batch of NHL 25 TOTY winners and their HUT cards

EA Sports revealed the first round of NHL 25 TOTY winners from the NHL and WPHL, representing the six best offense players of the year, and their new HUT cards in the sports game . Those cards are available now, and if you’ve got a nominee version of a winner’s card, you can trade it in for the winner version at no extra cost.

NHL 25’s TOTY winners for offense are:

  • Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
  • Nathan Mackinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
  • Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Natalie Spooner (Toronto Sceptres)
  • Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal Victoire)
  • Taylor Heise (Minnesota Frost)

All winning athletes will receive their in-game TOTY winner gear sets, as usual. Their HUT winner cards have higher growth potential than the nominee versions, so there’s no practical purpose to hang onto the old ones. Winner versions also have six times the trade value when used in winner trade sets.

If you log into NHL 25’s HUT during the TOTY celebration event, you’ll get a free TOTY login pack each day the event lasts. These are redeemable in the in-game store.

EA Sports will announce the NHL 25 TOTY winners in the defense category on Jan. 31, 2025. Meanwhile, the 4-Nations Face-Off event is live now, coinciding with the same real-world event. You can choose your preferred team and work with other players during NHL 25’s 4-Nations Face-Off to earn bonus experience points and some unique rewards.

Josh Broadwell
JOSH BROADWELL

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or Rolling Stone shouting about RPGs. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or leveling yet another job in FFXIV.

