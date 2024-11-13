EA Sports is launching a series of big NHL 25 updates, including a new casual mode for the sports game
EA Sports is launching a trio of big NHL 25 updates, which the publisher calls the most feature-full updates ever launched in a short span of time in the sports game's history. The women’s league is finally coming to EA Sports’ NHL game in its entirety for the first time, 4 Nations Face-Off takes over from NHL’s All-Star game in 2025, and there’s a new casual mode called NHL Arcade launching soon.
Head over to our NHL Arcade coverage for more info on that, but the gist of it is that the mode tosses all the stats and realism out the window in favor of something anyone can just jump into and play. NHL Arcade launches on Nov. 15, 2024, for all platforms as a free update.
Then, on Dec. 5, 2024, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), takes the rink with all six teams for the first time in the franchise’s history – the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and Toronto Scepters. You can play all of them in Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout, and Season modes, and you’ll get to play The Walter Cup as well. EA also touted improved body models thanks to their new SAPIEN technology that renders women’s league players independently, instead of using male player models as a base.
“Our partnership with EA Sports opens new doors to elevate women’s hockey across all levels,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL’s senior vice president of business operations, said in a statement. “Through this alliance, we’ll develop in-game and out-of-game experiences that strengthen the bond between our teams, players, and fans, bringing the PWHL closer to the global hockey community.”
“EA Sports is proud to support the PWHL, which has pioneered the growth of women’s hockey in North America,” Andrea Hopelain, EA Sports’ general manager and senior vice president of publishing, said. “We look forward to working together to help elevate and grow women’s hockey to new and existing fans worldwide, starting by bringing PWHL teams and athletes to EA Sports NHL 25.”
GLHF asked senior producer Chris Haluke why it took so long for the full women’s league to show up in NHL. Haluke said he’s just excited for the new update and EA’s ongoing commitment representing women’s sports.
The third major update comes in 2025, when the 4 Nations Face-Off takes over from NHL All Stars, in keeping with the real-life league’s plans. The best players from Finland, Canada, Sweden, and the U.S. take the ice to see who comes out on top, and you’ll see this mode carry over into HUT, Shootout, Play Now, and Online Versus.