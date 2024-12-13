Video Games

Elden Ring Nightreign, a multiplayer spin-off, is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox in 2025

FromSoftware confirms its next game

Marco Wutz

FromSoftware

FromSoftware strongly denied any speculation around making Elden Ring 2, but it turns out that the rumor mill wasn’t too far off – the Japanese studio’s next game will be a multiplayer spin-off based on its phenomenal hit from 2022. Called Elden Ring Nightreign, the game will come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2025.

Nightreign is a standalone game set in the world of Elden Ring where up to three people fight to push back a tide of rising darkness, each with a unique set of powers.

A trailer for the upcoming multiplayer game debuted at The Game Awards 2024 and you can find it below:

Elden Ring’s own PvP and co-op features thrived thanks to the game’s massive popularity and probably underlined the potential for a standalone game based around the concept. One of the major updates released for Elden Ring after its launch already showed FromSoftware’s interest in this direction, as the Colosseum update was entirely focused on PvP.

So, even though FromSoftware is not coming out of the woodworks with a traditional sequel, the Elden Ring IP will be with us for quite a while yet – not only due to the developer’s own upcoming title, but also because Tencent is reportedly working on an Elden Ring gacha game.

FromSoftware’s most recent release is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion of the open-world RPG. Released earlier in 2024, the DLC – controversially – has been nominated for the prestigious Game of the Year Award at TGA 2024.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News