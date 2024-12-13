Elden Ring Nightreign, a multiplayer spin-off, is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox in 2025
FromSoftware strongly denied any speculation around making Elden Ring 2, but it turns out that the rumor mill wasn’t too far off – the Japanese studio’s next game will be a multiplayer spin-off based on its phenomenal hit from 2022. Called Elden Ring Nightreign, the game will come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2025.
Nightreign is a standalone game set in the world of Elden Ring where up to three people fight to push back a tide of rising darkness, each with a unique set of powers.
A trailer for the upcoming multiplayer game debuted at The Game Awards 2024 and you can find it below:
Elden Ring’s own PvP and co-op features thrived thanks to the game’s massive popularity and probably underlined the potential for a standalone game based around the concept. One of the major updates released for Elden Ring after its launch already showed FromSoftware’s interest in this direction, as the Colosseum update was entirely focused on PvP.
So, even though FromSoftware is not coming out of the woodworks with a traditional sequel, the Elden Ring IP will be with us for quite a while yet – not only due to the developer’s own upcoming title, but also because Tencent is reportedly working on an Elden Ring gacha game.
FromSoftware’s most recent release is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion of the open-world RPG. Released earlier in 2024, the DLC – controversially – has been nominated for the prestigious Game of the Year Award at TGA 2024.