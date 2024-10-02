Video Games

Elden Ring update 1.15 patch notes: Golem Fist fixes and more

Find all changes in the update from October 2, 2024

Marco Wutz

FromSoftware/GLHF

Elden Ring update 1.15 has been available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 2, 2024, bringing several bug fixes and performance improvements for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Looming largest among all the corrections are those for the Golem Fist – the weapon was much less effective than intended by the developers due to several bugs affecting it, which even made it deal no damage at all under some circumstances. All of these issues have been solved, so a re-evaluation of the weapon may be in order.

Find the full Elden Ring update 1.15 patch notes below.

Elden Ring update 1.15 patch notes

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area.
  • Fixed a bug where some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects.
  • Fixed a bug where the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession.
  • Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons’ throwing attacks.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena.
  • Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.
  • Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.
  • Further fixes were added to the game’s end credits.

Possible unstable performance fixes

  • In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the "System" > "Graphics " > "Ray Tracing Quality" from the title screen or in-game menu.
  • In the PC version, the message "Inappropriate activity detected" may appear without cheating.
  • To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game's files before restarting the game.
  • In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

For more information on the game, check out all Elden Ring bosses in order or read why it even makes jaded game journalists remember why they love video games.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News