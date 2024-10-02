Elden Ring update 1.15 patch notes: Golem Fist fixes and more
Find all changes in the update from October 2, 2024
Elden Ring update 1.15 has been available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 2, 2024, bringing several bug fixes and performance improvements for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.
Looming largest among all the corrections are those for the Golem Fist – the weapon was much less effective than intended by the developers due to several bugs affecting it, which even made it deal no damage at all under some circumstances. All of these issues have been solved, so a re-evaluation of the weapon may be in order.
Find the full Elden Ring update 1.15 patch notes below.
Elden Ring update 1.15 patch notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area.
- Fixed a bug where some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects.
- Fixed a bug where the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession.
- Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons’ throwing attacks.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena.
- Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.
- Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.
- Further fixes were added to the game’s end credits.
Possible unstable performance fixes
- In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the "System" > "Graphics " > "Ray Tracing Quality" from the title screen or in-game menu.
- In the PC version, the message "Inappropriate activity detected" may appear without cheating.
- To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game's files before restarting the game.
- In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.
