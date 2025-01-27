Video Games

Embracer Group split-up begins as Asmodee gets independence date

Including a parting gift from Embracer

Marco Wutz

Embracer Group

Swedish entertainment juggernaut Embracer Group has announced a start date for its planned three-way split-up: On February 7, 2025, boardgame publisher Asmodee — the best-performing part of the group in recent times — will regain its independence by becoming a publicly traded company on NASDAQ Stockholm. As a parting gift, Embracer will pump an equity investment of €400 million EUR into Asmodee using funds from its recent divestment of mobile game division Easybrain.

“This marks an important milestone for Embracer shareholders,” commented Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors. “We now very much look forward to establishing Asmodee as a standalone listed company and further strengthen it as a market leader in tabletop gaming.”

Embracer’s video game and media properties are set to split into two parts at a later stage of the plan. One half of the company will be centered around publishers Coffee Stain and THQ Nordic, specializing in free-to-play, indie, and double-A games. It will be responsible for brands like Goat Simulator, Valheim, Jagged Alliance, and Deep Rock Galactic.

Embracer’s traditional core business — the triple-A games, licensing, and publishing — will anchor the third company. This entity will retain the publishing rights for IPs like The Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider and include studios like Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics, and Warhorse Studios as well as German game publisher Plaion and comic book publisher Dark Horse.

A date for this second split-up has not been set quite yet, though Embracer announced that its next earnings report will be out on February 13, 2025.

Embracer already parted ways with several of its publishers and developers in recent times to bring in money: Saber Interactive regained its independence and Gearbox was sold to Take-Two.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

