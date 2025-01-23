Video Games

Endless Legend 2 is coming to PC with an early 2025 release date

Amplitude is delivering a sequel to its turn-based 4X strategy game

Marco Wutz

Amplitude Studios

Amplitude Studios has announced that it’s currently working on Endless Legend 2, which is set to be released as an Early Access game for PC via Steam in “early” 2025. In other words: Fans of the iconic Endless series should be able to dive in pretty soon and explore what this turn-based 4X strategy game with a fantasy theme has to offer.

A sequel to 2014’s Endless Legend, the game was revealed at Amplified 25 and will be the first title coming out of Amplitude after it parted ways with SEGA, its previous owner.

Endless Legend 2 is set on the world of Saiadha, an oceanic planet that is as beautiful as it is dangerous, for ever-changing seasons and tidefalls radically impact the environment and can transform the landscape substantially. As the tides rise and fall, ancient secrets see the light of day and present opportunities as well as threats to Saiadha’s empires.

Endless Legend 2 screenshot showing a fantasy city on a hilly island.
Endless Legend 2 features lots of vertical terrain to provide safety from the waves. / Amplitude Studios

As has always been the case in the Endless franchise, each available faction in the game has its own strengths and weaknesses as well as unique mechanics – they’re asymmetrical and offer a different gameplay experience.

At Early Access launch, four such factions will be available to play with two more coming by the end of the road towards full release.

Endless Legend 2 screenshot showing a city during a storm.
A mighty storm seems to put this coastal metropolis in danger. / Amplitude Studios

Anyone too impatient to wait for Early Access can sign up to Amplitude’s insiders program – if you’re lucky, you may be chosen as one of the select few who get to test the game ahead of its public debut, making your feedback all the more valuable.

Amplitude Studios has teamed up with renowned strategy game publisher Hooded Horse – titles like Manor Lords, Against the Storm, and Old World are among its long and popular catalog – for the launch of Endless Legend 2, which seems like the perfect team-up for both parties.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News