Endless Legend 2 is coming to PC with an early 2025 release date
Amplitude Studios has announced that it’s currently working on Endless Legend 2, which is set to be released as an Early Access game for PC via Steam in “early” 2025. In other words: Fans of the iconic Endless series should be able to dive in pretty soon and explore what this turn-based 4X strategy game with a fantasy theme has to offer.
A sequel to 2014’s Endless Legend, the game was revealed at Amplified 25 and will be the first title coming out of Amplitude after it parted ways with SEGA, its previous owner.
Endless Legend 2 is set on the world of Saiadha, an oceanic planet that is as beautiful as it is dangerous, for ever-changing seasons and tidefalls radically impact the environment and can transform the landscape substantially. As the tides rise and fall, ancient secrets see the light of day and present opportunities as well as threats to Saiadha’s empires.
As has always been the case in the Endless franchise, each available faction in the game has its own strengths and weaknesses as well as unique mechanics – they’re asymmetrical and offer a different gameplay experience.
At Early Access launch, four such factions will be available to play with two more coming by the end of the road towards full release.
Anyone too impatient to wait for Early Access can sign up to Amplitude’s insiders program – if you’re lucky, you may be chosen as one of the select few who get to test the game ahead of its public debut, making your feedback all the more valuable.
Amplitude Studios has teamed up with renowned strategy game publisher Hooded Horse – titles like Manor Lords, Against the Storm, and Old World are among its long and popular catalog – for the launch of Endless Legend 2, which seems like the perfect team-up for both parties.