Epic plans to give away free games on mobile too
The Epic Games Store is best known for its free games, with the Epic Games-run storefront giving away dozens of video games to anyone every year. With the launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile recently, and plans to expand the store in the future, the company has now confirmed that its free game scheme will be coming to mobile, too.
As reported by mobilegamer.biz, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, confirmed during Unreal Fest that Epic’s free games program will be coming to the mobile version of Epic Games Store in the future, with third-party games said to be coming to the store soon. It was also confirmed on the Unreal Engine Blog that ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition would be the first game to launch on the Epic Games Store, with it said to be coming to the store on Android and iOS (in the EU) later this year.
Epic launched the Epic Games Store earlier this year on Android globally and iOS in the EU only, as Apple doesn’t allow users outside of Europe to install third-party stores. The store was launched to allow mobile players to play Fortnite on Android and iOS, after the game was removed from the Apple App Store and subsequently removed by Epic on the Google Play Store.
Epic Games’ free game program has been very popular on PC, with millions of gamers routinely checking in to grab their free games. It’s hard to know if this has converted into paid game sales, too, but with Epic’s generous cashback scheme and frequent sales and discount stacking, it’s easy to imagine how it could. Steam is still, undoubtedly, the top dog in the space, though.
It’s also not immune to some weird goings-on, such as earlier this week when Horizon Zero Dawn mysteriously vanished from the Epic Games Store.