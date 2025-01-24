Epic Games Store starts monthly free game offer on mobile
The Epic Games Store’s expansion to mobile is continuing unabated, finally adding the first wave of third-party games that will be available via its library on Android and iOS.
On Android, 17 games can be purchased, downloaded, and played via EGS Mobile globally. On iOS, 15 games are available via EGS Mobile, but only inside the European Union. In the United States, Apple continues to block Epic Games’ attempts to launch its own store.
To celebrate this milestone, Epic Games is keeping a promise it made in October 2024, namely the introduction of monthly free games. The monthly giveaways are a staple on the PC store and make their way to mobile starting on January 24, 2025. Of course, EGS on PC and mobile won’t always offer the same titles — though that’s possible with games available on both platforms.
EGS Mobile’s first free game is Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, which will remain available to claim for free until February 20, 2025. On that day, Bloons TD 6 will come in to replace it.
In addition, Epic Games is expanding the store’s features, enabling users to log in with their Epic Games account across platforms and introducing an auto-update functionality.
In late 2024, it was announced that EGS Mobile will come pre-installed on Telefónica phones that run Android, increasing the store’s install base in many regions.
Epic Games is planning to bring EGS Mobile to iOS in the United Kingdom and Japan in 2025.
Aside from announcing the store’s expansion, Epic used this opportunity to once again drum up support for opening up the mobile ecosystems Apple and Google have built.
The company said that it fell well short of its 100 million downloads goal in 2024 (it reached 29 million), explaining that around 50% of the users trying to install EGS Mobile had been deterred from completing the process by “onerous scare screens” and other underhanded methods designed to prevent people from using third-party software.
According to Epic, many developers also refuse to bring their games to EGS Mobile even in the EU because of Apple’s so-called core technology fee (CTF), which is applied to developers that want to offer a game outside of the App Store. Apple imposes this fee on “every app that is installed on iPhones and iPads once it crosses one million installs.”
“This means that over that threshold, even if a developer decides to list just one game on the Epic Games Store, they have to pay the fee every time any of their games are downloaded on iPhones or iPads, whether it’s from the Apple App Store or an alternative store. This is on top of the CTF Apple charges every time an alternative app store is installed. This is prohibitively expensive and a blatant violation of the Digital Markets Act,” Epic Games added.
The company seeks to work with the EU to make Apple comply with the regulations and offered to cover the CTF for developers brave enough to come to EGS Mobile.