Epic Games Store will be pre-installed on Telefónica phones running Android
The Epic Games Store will come pre-installed on compatible Android phones from the Telefónica network in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and all Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America as part of a new partnership between the service provider and Epic Games.
Telefonica’s director of partnerships and devices, Lorena Senador-Gómez, commented: “With this collaboration with Epic Games we strengthen our relationship and go one step further in delivering high-quality, accessible and innovative digital experiences to our customers.”
Michael Modon, the senior director of growth partnerships for Epic Games, said: “Thanks to our partnership with Telefonica, players will now be able to access the Epic Games Store and Fortnite directly on their Android devices. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Telefonica to bring even more benefits to players.”
Epic Games, famously, has been in a spat with Google and Apple for several years at this point in regards to opening up their ecosystems to third-party stores and payment processing. Legal efforts in this direction have partly borne fruit, though the real breakthrough for Epic came in the form of regulation from the European Union this year – which Apple still tried to block.
A statement from Epic Games on social media could not resist throwing some shade at Google in the context of this new partnership.
“The Epic Games Store will now be preinstalled on Telefónica Android devices in Spain, UK, Germany, Mexico and Spanish-speaking Latam,” the post says. “This will enable players to bypass many of Google’s misleading scare screens and get to playing Fortnite faster. We’re looking to partner with other carriers as we continue to fight to open up the mobile ecosystem to competition.”
Tim Sweeney’s grand dream of making the Epic Games Store a staple on as many devices as possible has taken a great step forward today.