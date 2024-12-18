First Exodus gameplay trailer has Mass Effect vibes and bear punching
Baldur’s Gate 3 had success with bear-based marketing and it seems like sci-fi RPG Exodus is looking to repeat a similar feat – but with a different direction: Instead of loving a bear very much, the characters of Archetype Entertainment’s debut game are punching it. Oh, the bear wears an armored space suit as well. Yeah, we can’t really tell you what’s up with that.
Anyway, if the music, the characters, and pretty much everything about the first gameplay trailer of Exodus remind you of Mass Effect, then that is not a coincidence – developer Archetype is a team consisting of many former BioWare employees with a history of working on the trilogy as well as Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic.
Exodus heavily dips into the concept of time dilation and its consequences when playing out over decades and centuries. In this universe, humankind has already left Earth behind and formed a variety of advanced civilizations across the galaxy, which grew apart even on a genetic level – not to mention competing with each other for resources.
Players will take on the role of frontier explorers on the hunt for ancient technologies, leading planetary missions with two companions from their crew. Exodus features a material called livestone, which can be controlled by select humans to be used in exploration and combat. Companions in Exodus can be romanced with player decisions affecting how relationships go.
Gameplay is described as being inspired by exploration games and action adventure RPGs.
Former BioWare lead designer James Ohlen is helming Archetype Entertainment and Exodus’ development with another BioWare veteran, Chad Robertson, serving as studio manager. The lead writer for Exodus is Drew Karpyshyn, who authored KOTOR and Mass Effect’s stories.
Archetype Entertainment is backed by Wizards of the Coast and revealed Exodus, which will be starring Matthew McConaughey, at The Game Awards 2023. The title is set to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.