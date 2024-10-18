Factorio: Space Age gets final trailer ahead of release

Video Games

Free update and DLC incoming

Factorio is getting a substantial free update as well as the paid Space Age DLC on October 21, 2024, and a final trailer released earlier today provides players with a first taste of what awaits.

The Space Age DLC adds a ton of new content to the game, allowing players to continue their campaigns at the point they’ve previously ended – after building a rocket and making it to space. Players will be able to construct giant space platforms, which are used to transport resources between planets. These will be self-sufficient thanks to their ability to shoot down asteroids that threaten to ram them and use their chunks to produce fuel and ammunition.

Speaking of other planets: Players will be able to visit the worlds of Vulcanus, Fulgora, Gleba, and Aquilo, all of which provide unique resources, challenges, and technologies.

Other goodies, such as the ability to construct elevated railways to expand your train network over any obstacles and a quality tier system for items, will come to the game for everyone as part of the free update accompanying the DLC.

These elements will already provide enough reason for a new playthrough on their own – the quality tiers alone are a game-changer, allowing you to create legendary machines that work faster and more efficiently than their more common counterparts.

Factorio: Space Age will be out on October 21, 2024, on PC.

MARCO WUTZ

