Fallout Mexico, the latest Fallout New Vegas mod expansion, has a proper trailer now
Fallout Mexico is a new Fallout New Vegas mod expansion along the lines of Fallout London, and there’s finally an official trailer for it. It’s cut early from development, so don’t get too hung up on the visuals.
“Mexico City is the largest city in North America and serves as the biggest hub in Fallout: Nuevo México,” the trailer description reads. “Once the vibrant heart of a massive metropolis, Mexico City now lies in ruin, a battleground for factions struggling for dominance and survival. From the decaying colonia of Chapultepec to the submerged canals of Xochimilco, the city is a haunting blend of beauty and brutality.”
“In the wasteland, it’s not the strongest or the fastest that survive, but the smartest," the trailer's narrator says. "And I am living proof.”
The "I" in question is the leader of a successful, infamous drug cartel that runs New Mexico City, and she doesn’t really care if you like it or not. The trailer features a monologue from her – turn captions on if you want to see it in English – where she reflects on the challenging road she took to get where she is now, where she sacrificed her soul to stay alive and struggles to deal with their steel-clad neighbors to the north, who feel like they can just stomp around her city as they please.
The idea of conflict between the Brotherood of Steel and whoever these people are in Mexico City, or even just normal survivors from the US disrespecting them, opens up interesting storytelling possibilities and perspectives we don’t normally get in Fallout. And since Bethesda seems determined to keep Fallout in the US, these kinds of perspectives are probably only possible in modded expansions, which makes these projects even more essential and impressive.
International disputes aside, it looks like there’s plenty to keep us busy in Nuevo Mexico City itself. The governor’s palace hosted a ball while the Who’s Who of the city walked blithely past bloodstained walls. Disconcerting people with skull masks carved up human bodies in a basement. We see an ominous shot of what looks like the city’s media service headquarters in a thunderstorm. There’s a lot going on, and that’s in addition to the usual Fallout things – mutants, bandits, inhospitable wastelands, and the like.
It’ll probably be a long while before we get to see any of this in action, though. The Fallout Nuevo Mexico makers said the project is still “largely under development,” but after seeing how well Folon’s Fallout London turned out, I’m more than happy to wait.