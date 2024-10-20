Filming for Amazon’s Fallout Season 2 starts soon, Betty actor Leslie Uggams says
Filming for Fallout Season 2, Amazon’s award-winning video game adaptation, is set to begin in just a few weeks. The news comes from a brief interview Leslie Uggams, who plays Betty the unscrupulous supervisor in Vault 33, conducted with ScreenRant, said filming gets underway in November 2024.
“That is an amazing, amazing show,” Uggams said of the first season. “I am with the Vault People, so I didn't get to see what the Earth people were doing. So when it came on, I was blown away. But Betty's got some things up her sleeve. Just stay tuned.”
Fallout Season 1 earned multiple Emmy nominations, including stunt work, costumes, editing, and sound design, along with an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Walton Goggins’ fantastic work as The Ghoul. It ended up only winning one – for music supervision – but a video game adaptation earning that many nominations is quite an achievement to begin with.
Fallout Season 2 takes place in New Vegas – yes, that new Vegas, setting and name of the best Fallout game – though the series’ showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet previously said in a GQ interview that you shouldn’t expect a 1:1 adaptation of Fallout New Vegas. Fallout Season 2 takes place 15 years after New Vegas, and Wagner and Robertson-Dworet said they want to make it clear that the Wasteland has changed and won’t be entirely what the game’s fans are expecting.
“With that post-credits stuff[in Season 1], we really wanted to imply the world has progressed, and the idea that the wasteland stays as it is decade-to-decade is preposterous to us. It’s just a place [of] constant tragedy, events, horrors — there's a constant churn of trauma,” they said. We're definitely implying more has occurred.”
And that’s just the way I want it. Fallout Season 1 works so well, despite spinning its wheels for half the season, because it doesn’t try to recreate or evoke the Fallout games, and New Vegas in particular is full of storytelling opportunities outside the narrative Obsidian already told. The real challenge is having to wait until Fallout Season 2 airs, which, if it follows the first season’s pattern, may be two years after filming starts.