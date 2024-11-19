Farming Simulator 25 sold over two million copies in its first week
Giants Software has a big reason to celebrate: Farming Simulator 25 had the most successful launch in the series’ history, selling over two million copies in a single week on top of cracking a whopping 125,000 concurrent players on Steam at release.
After the success of games like Stardew Valley it should not be totally surprising that a relaxed sim title like the Swiss developer’s offering is having such an impact on the sales charts. There seem to be a lot of people out there who just want to hop into a tractor and farm some crops at the end of their day – it’s a simple life.
“But this is just the beginning,” the studio stated on social media. “Working on free content updates, patches, packs and expansion, we will keep adding more machines, features, and fun. The already available Year 1 Season Pass includes three official packs and a major expansion over the coming months. Also, we will keep adding new mods to the official ModHub, and are already looking forward to the awesome creations from our community.”
- Read more: 10 best Farming Simulator 25 mods
This successful launch puts the Farming Simulator series over the 40 million sales mark across its history.
Make sure to check out our Farming Simulator 25 beginner tips and tricks before starting your own agricultural venture.