Farming Simulator 25 is Steam’s most popular farm game of 2024 so far
Farming Simulator 25 is out now, and it’s Steam’s biggest farm game of the year so far, surpassing all previous Farming Simulator launches. SteamDB charts show the latest from Giants Software launched with 126,761 concurrent players on Steam, which, as GameWorld Observer first noted, is enough to make Farming Simulator 25 the 14th biggest game on Steam at launch.
That might not sound like a lot when you look at something like Palworld, with 2 million concurrents at launch, but it’s still a pretty big deal. For one thing, that’s 22,000 more concurrent players than Farming Simulator 22, the series’ previous installment, launched with and 60,000 more than Farming Simulator 19.
Its closest competitors in terms of concurrent players at launch are Dragon Ball Sparking Zero with 122,000 and Granblue Fantasy Relink with 114,000. However, unlike those games and even some of Steam’s more popular launches, it looks like more people are sticking with Farming Simulator 25, at least for the moment.
30,000 people are playing The Sims 4 as of the time of publication, while 70,000 are still exploring Faerun in Baldur’s Gate 3. 59,000 are playing the latest Football Manager, 94,000 are still playing GTA 5, and 206,000 are in CoD Black Ops 6. Meanwhile, 109,000 people are playing Farming Simulator 25, which is 3,000 more people than are currently playing the free MMO Throne and Liberty. Sparking Zero – which launched a month ago – quickly declined after launch and saw a peak of 10,000 players the day before.
Those numbers will probably drop in the coming weeks, but these games do remarkably well over long periods of time. Farming Simulator 22 still averaged 40,000 players or more the year after it launched and bumped that up to 57,000 in May 2024.
So in short, Farming Simulator 25 is going over quite well on Steam, despite a fair share of bugs and physics problems currently plaguing it. If you’re planning to plow the fields, check out our Farming Simulator 25 beginner tips and recommendations for the best Farm Sim 25 mods before getting started.