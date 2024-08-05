Fate/Grand Order devs get death threats after controversial change
Update (August 5, 2024): The developers of FGO announced some compensation for the latest changes, giving out 40 pulls for free and allowing players to re-choose the skills they've invested Servant Coins into.
Some Japanese users have sent death threats to the developers of Fate/Grand Order following a change to the game that was not received very well. In FGO, additional character skills can be unlocked by investing Servant Coins, which can be obtained by pulling duplicates of a unit. Until now, players needed six copies of a 5-Star character to fully upgrade them.
However, the latest anniversary of FGO added two extra skills that need to be unlocked through Servant Coins – without adding a new way to obtain them. Since eight Servant Coins are now required to maximize a character, players who’ve spent all of their items on the available options are forced to pull more duplicates from banners that may not come back into the game for an entire year.
Players who’ve been with the game for a long time – especially those who’ve invested money into it over the years – seem to be feeling betrayed by this move, even going so far as to send graphic death threats to the developers via social media.
One user who asked for their previously used Servant Coins to be reimbursed received an official response that said that there were currently no plans to allow players to reclaim any already used items, even if they did so without the knowledge that there would be additional features to spend Servant Coins on in the future.
The FGO team has not made any public statements in regards to the changes or the threats against itself.
FGO was among the top ten gacha games in the earnings ranking for July 2024 and a major update for the game, called Final Chapter Part 2, was just announced for 2025.
Hardcore fans of gacha games are known to be one of the more radical groups in gaming – they’ll often make their complaints and issues known through real-life methods, such as sending protest trucks to development studios.