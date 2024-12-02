Video Games

FGO player spends 108 days to beat a boss you’re supposed to lose against

Determination worthy of Chaldea

Developers sometimes put fights into their games that players are supposed to lose for narrative reasons and usually there’s nothing much one can do against that. A player of Fate/Grand Order, Japan’s gacha game juggernaut, was determined to go against destiny, however, resulting in an epic struggle that will go down in history books.

At one point in the story, FGO throws a boss called ORT at you, which has billions of HP and is supposed to utterly destroy you, invoking a feeling of despair and inevitability. There have been various attempts with different strategies to take on this boss, but not until a player going by Itou on social media incorporated the recently buffed Merlin into the composition was ORT’s defeat actually on the table.

Itou essentially created a team that could not be killed, buying himself the time to whittle down the enemy’s enormous pool of health, which consists of a staggering 3.5 billion HP. It took the players 42,963 turns of battle to take ORT down – the combat went on for 108 real-life days or over 3.5 months.

Now, just to clarify: FGO does not have an official auto-battle mode (there are external macros that can be used), so Itou actually had to play out this combat manually – a remarkable feat.

On the way, the player encountered some challenges not related to the boss itself. It turns out that FGO sends you back to the login screen with a server connection error if you’re spending more than two weeks online in a single session. To counter that, Itou put his phone on airplane mode, preventing it from returning to the login screen – luckily, FGO usually saves your last turn of battle, so those two weeks weren’t wasted.

It’s quite an achievement and a feat of determination worthy of Chaldea, the organization players in FGO’s setting belong to.

