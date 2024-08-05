FF7 Remake Part 3 will bring Queen’s Blood back in a big way
Final Fantasy 7 Rebith’s Queen’s Blood card game captured players’ attention like few other parts of the RPG, and Square Enix has heard the constant requests for more Queen’s Blood. Director Naoki Hamaguchi said the mini-game will return for FF7 Remake Part 3, whenever that ends up happening, and with some tweaks to the formula.
“I've been receiving so many requests," Hamaguchi said at Otacon 2024, when an attendee asked if Square Enix considered making a real-life version of Queen’s Blood. "Right now we are preparing a revamped or even better version of Queen's Blood for the next title of this series. So I hope to be able to share more in the near future."
The choice doesn’t just stem from fan demand, though. Hamaguchi and other members of the FF7 Remake development team ranked Queen’s Blood as one of their favorite mini-games in FF7 Rebirth, and there were certainly plenty to choose from.
If you haven’t played Rebirth yet, Queen’s Blood is a bigger, slightly more complex version of Triple Triad from Final Fantasy XIV, which we called deep and strategic in our FF7 Rebirth review. You have a deck of cards, each with a strength and value number, and your goal is getting the highest value on more of the board’s rows than your opponent. For a board with so few squares, there’s a surprising level of depth and deck customization, and you need to think carefully about each match. The opponent AI shows no mercy.
That’s the most we’ve heard about FF7 Remake Part 3 since Rebirth launched in February 2024. It’s a good few years out at this point, but you can probably expect more little tidbits like this to slip through as Square Enix gets closer to a proper reveal.