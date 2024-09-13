Square Enix promises FF7 Remake Part 3 won’t ‘betray fans of the original’
Square Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase promised fans of the original Final Fantasy 7 that they won’t feel betrayed by FF7 Remake Part 3. Kitase made the comments to Anime News Network in response to questions about just how much the team will change FF7’s story, a question that’s hovered over the project for years after FF7 Remake introduced multiple timelines.
“We do hear a lot of players' different conjectures, saying, ‘Oh, how much will this story change from the original?’ Kitase said. “And I do want to comment that I don't think that's how it will be. We've always kept the original in mind, and I don't think it's going to be a storyline that will betray the fans of the original [game].”
“But also, at the same time, [it's] been 27 years since the release of the original Final Fantasy VII. There are these things that we feel we can only do now in the remake project that can bring a new happiness, a new sort of feeling of satisfaction to the players playing this game now 27 years later.”
Kitase didn’t say what those things are, though it seems – even with how FF7 Rebirth deepened its characters personalities and expanded the narrative – we haven’t seen them yet. He said its something he hopes players can experience soon.
He also said the team is quite happy with reactions, both good and bad, to that scene at the end of FF7 Rebirth. Kitase said he thinks it’s good that players have something to debate as they wait for FF7 Remake Part 3.
When Part 3 might release is up in the air, though we know Queen's Blood will turn up again. Tetsuya Nomura said earlier in 2024 that the main scenario is finished, and he believes they may be able to start voice recording before the end of the year. If Square Enix can keep the three-year development schedule Kitase said they maintained for the first two Remake games, FF7 Remake Part 3 could launch in time for the original game’s 30th anniversary.