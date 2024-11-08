FFXIV 7.1 patch notes tease big improvements for your lil’ piggies in Crossroads
Square Enix released a preliminary round of FFXIV 7.1 patch notes outlining dozens of changes and improvements to the MMO game, but one stands out: Better toes. That might sound like an odd thing to say, but what you have to understand is that prior to now, your FFXIV character had big clay slabs with vague indentations suggestive of toes. It was, frankly, not nice, and it made wearing sandals or open-toed shoes rather undesirable, which is a bit of a bummer for people like me who enjoy putting together savvy outfits as much as progressing the actual story.
- Read more: FFXIV Dawntrail review - A vision reborn
It’s not the only visual change in FFXIV 7.1’s patch notes, either. Square Enix is making good on its promise of rolling out Dawntrail’s graphics update to other parts of the game. When 7.1 goes live, you’ll see more objects – rugs under merchant stalls, for example, and more wares on display – improved textures, better shadow and lighting work, and high-resolution vegetation, which sounds silly but looks quite good.
The vegetation upgrades will apply to all 2.X areas – that’s everywhere in A Realm Reborn – and the Island Sanctuary, while the increased object count is for cities and field areas in 2.X. Lighting and shadow upgrades apply to 2.X fields and 6.X (Endwalker) dungeons, raids, and PvP.
That really is just the tip of the patch notes iceberg, so to speak. 7.1 adds new weapon apperances and furnishings. The armory divides items into subcategories now, so you can immediately see which piece of gear fits, for example, a Paladin. Several clothing items are no longer gender locked, including the Nezha Lady’s gear. Two dozen emotes are usable while your character sits down, there’s a handful of new hairstyles and Triple Triad cards and a much bigger handful of changes to PvP, including map redesigns and action tweaks.
- Read more: If you want more Wuk Lamat in FFXIV’s post-Dawntrail patches, Naoki Yoshida has good news for you
That's in addition to the big stuff, including new Main Scenario Quests, Pelupelu Allied Society quests, and the start of the new FFXI Alliance Raid. If you want to check out the lengthy list of notes, head over to the FFXIV Lodestone.
FFXIV 7.1 goes live on November 12, 2024.