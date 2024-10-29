If you want more Wuk Lamat in FFXIV’s post-Dawntrail patches, Naoki Yoshida has good news for you
If you’re a fan of Wuk Lamat, then FFXIV director Naoki Yoshida has good news for you, as she’s a central focus in the MMO game’s post-Dawntrail patches. Yoshida made the comments in a recent interview with Checkpoint Gaming, where he said the team was disappointed that they were unable to properly convey Wuk Lamat’s complexity and plans on fixing that from FFXIV 7.1 onward.
“She’s a very complex character, and she even has a bit of a complex about herself,” Yoshida said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t delve very far into the background of why she had those feelings, so it appeared as if she left a negative impression. I feel a little sorry that we weren’t able to properly depict her…but we’re going to be reflecting that learning into [patch 7.1] and onward, we’re hoping that we can show more of what makes Wuk Lamat so great, and I’m hoping that we can regain from there.”
Dawntrail does expect the player to fill in some of the gaps with Wuk Lamat on their own, as it focuses more on big moments and not as much on fully developing them. Yoshida said he and the team received feedback about Dawntrail’s pacing more broadly and how they could have “upped the tempo” a bit and spread out some of the slower moments, so you can probably expect a bit more refinement to 7.1’s pacing in addition to some stronger character development.
Yoshida also made it a point to call out players who sent transphobix abuse and other toxic comments to Wuk Lamat’s English voice actor, Sena Bryer, and said that, even if you don’t like a character or their actor’s performance, there’s no point attacking the actor for it.
“It doesn’t do anything except make the staff lose motivation, and in the end that could potentially damage the quality of our game and take away from what makes this game so interesting,” Yoshida said. “So if there are any sort of criticisms, bring it to me, because I’m the one approving this material. I wanted to reiterate that, please refrain from personal attacks against our staff.”
Basically, stop being weird.
FFXIV 7.1’s first half goes live sometime in mid-November 2024 and the 2024 All Saints' Wake event is live until November 4, 2024.