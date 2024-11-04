The Erenville minion made me buy FFXIV Dawntrail’s art book, and I have no regrets
Square Enix opened pre-orders for FFXIV Dawntrail’s art book, and I normally pass on those, except this time, they tempted me with an Erenville minion. It’s an adorable wind-up version of the MMO game's grumpiest bunny in the same vein as the wind-up Garnet and Zidane minions that launched with Dawntrail, and every book comes with one, regardless of whether you pre-order or buy it new later down the line.
Minions and art books are a common pairing for FFXIV, as each expansion’s collection of prints and illustrations typically has a minion with it. This is the first time I’ve actually played an expansion at launch, though, and Erenville’s story – of loss, identity, and suspended grief – encapsulates what makes Dawntrail so emotionally powerful and relevant, to me at least.
Plus just look at him.
The Dawntrail art book itself comes in at 304 pages of character art, dungeon designs, concepts, and more. Square Enix said it’ll also include new art for Dawntrail’s Pictomancer and Viper classes, along with art for the expansion’s fabulous new gear. If you’re keen on grabbing it and the Erenville minion for yourself, you can order the Dawntrail art book for $39.99 from Amazon or the Square Enix store.
The Erenville minion code is in the book itself, so you’ll have to wait until April 29, 2025, to have the lil’ bun tottering around Tural and Eorzea with you.