FFXIV’s Halloween event starts soon, with a frightfully stylish new glam up for grabs
Square Enix announced the 2024 FFXIV Halloween event start date and showcased the snazzy new glam you can get for taking part. The event, All Saints’ Wake, starts on October 18, 2024, and runs through November 4, 2024, so if you’re busy with Halloween things, you can still take part after the actual holiday is over.
Like all of FFXIV’s seasonal events, All Saints’ Wake starts with a quick quest in a main city, New Gridania this time. If you’re level 15 or higher, head to Mih Khetto’s Amphitheater – that’s X 10.2, Y 9.4 if you need the coordinates – and speak with the Pumpkin-Headed Apparition to get started. They’re the only person with a pumpkin on their head, so it’s pretty hard to miss.
The Apparition gives you a quest, The Aether-Starved Ahriman. The event hasn’t started yet, so we don’t know what the quest entails. However, most of FFXIV’s seasonal quests take comparatively little time and only involve a few straightforward battles, so you probably don’t have to set aside too much time to clear The Aether-Starved Ahriman.
Completing the quest rewards you with the Night of Devilry Glam, a slick ensemble with black slacks and a dress shirt, purple horns, big boots, and a bright purple tie, and you also get the Flying Pumpkin tabletop furnishing. Despite the furnishing category being “tabletop,” the Flying Pumpkin can hover anywhere you put it in your home. You can see them both for yourself on the event's FFXIV Lodestone page.
FFXIV 7.1 goes live shortly after All Saints’ Wake ends, with a new FFXI-themed raid and plenty of quests, so there’s quite a bit going on this fall in Eorzea and beyond.