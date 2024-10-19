The next FFXIV Live Letter covers what to expect from Patch 7.1 Part 2 and a few extra updates
There’s a new FFXIV Live Letter incoming, and this time, producer Naoki Yoshida will give us a glimpse at what’s to come in FFXIV 7.1 Part 2, when the MMO game's mid-patch update launches in November 2024. The Live Letter, officially FFXIV Live Letter 84, will also cover “miscellaneous updates,” which usually runs the gamut from housing updates to PvP changes.
- Read more: FFXIV Dawntrail review - A vision reborn
The FFXIV Live Letter for 7.1 Part 2 will air on November 1, 2024, at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET, though Square Enix noted the time is subject to change between now and the air date. You can watch it on:
FFXIV 7.1 goes live in November 2024 and adds Dawntrail’s first post-story main scenario quests, which include more of that irrepresibly hunky two-headed lizard Bakool Ja Ja. There’s quite a lot aside from that in 7.1, though it’s possible Square Enix might split some of it between the patch’s initial release and the second half, whenever that goes live. Additions such as Further Hildibrand Adventures tend to pop up in a patch’s second half, along with new society quests, fresh trials, such as the new Byakko trial, and potentially some changes to the battle system.
Square Enix has been fairly hands-off with job tweaks since Dawntrail launched in July 2024, apart from overhauling how the Viper’s positioning and skill tree works. The lack of changes is surprising, as the FFXIV community generally regards the Pictomancer as fantastically broken so far. There’s also been no news on Dawntrail relics since launch, so hopefully, we’ll see a bit about what Square Enix is cooking up in that department as well.
Meanwhile, Square Enix is running FFXIV's Halloween event, All Saints' Wake, once more with a fresh glam on offer, and there's a new Moogle Treasure Trove event where you can earn glazed donut earrings and other, less donut-y rewards.