Grab donut earrings and more in the new FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove, the Hunt for Goetia
Square Enix is hosting another FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove event, called The Hunt for Goetia, and you can grab some sweet new donut earrings while the event lasts. Assuming you put in the work, that is. Like with all the MMO game’s previous Moogle Treasure Troves, you’ll have to complete certain challenges to earn Irregular Tomestones, which you can then trade with a certain Moogle to get the items you want.
- Read more: Square Enix announces FFXIV 7.1 release date frame and details, including FFXI raid crossover and more Bakool Jaja
The next FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove runs from October 15, 2024, until maintenance begins for FFXIV 7.1 sometime in November 2024. The gist of the Treasure Trove is the same as with previous events. Speak to an Itinerant Moogle in one of Eorzea’s three main cities to get or update your Mogpendium. Then, you can select the type of challenge you want to complete, and assuming you’re at the right level and have completed the dungeon already, you can run it again for a chance to get Irregular Tomestones.
Moogle Treasure Trove objectives start at level 50 and include endgame raids and dungeons from A Realm Reborn. You can get enough Tomestones for some rewards this way, though players who have completed challenges in later expansions have more opportunities to collect Tomestones.
When you’re picking an objective in the Duty Roulette, just make sure it has the moogle head icon next to it, or you won’t earn Tomestones. You’ll also need to complete dungeons with other players. Using the duty support system won’t earn you Tomestones. You can also complete weekly objectives such as fishing, hunting, and finishing treasure hunts to earn Irregular Tomestones.
- Read more: FFXIV Dawntrail review - A vision reborn
This FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove adds glazed donut earrings, along with a chance to getHades-themed barding – FFXIV-speak for Chocobo gear – and brings back several unique mount items, such as the Lunar Kamuy Fife, and some special furnishings. As always, you can also get rare orchestration rolls and some special class-based gear, if you have enough Tomestones for it. It’s worth checking to see how hard some of these items are to get normally, though. You can grab some of them through normal means, so it’s best not to spend hard-to-earn Tomestones on them unless you really just want it.
You can check out the FFXIV Lodestone for a full list of rewards.