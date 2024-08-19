Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 PC release date, demo
After months of silence, Square Enix finally announced the Final Fantasy 16 PC release date, and the RPG’s port is happening sooner than you might think. Final Fantasy 16 for PC launches on September 17, 2024, on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The price is set at $49.99, and it includes just the base game - not the Rising Tide DLC expansion. There's no word when that might be available for purchase.
Final Fantasy 16 might have been a PS5 console exclusive, but the game’s Steam page shows a fairly reasonable set of requirements – save for a whopping 170GB of storage space needed. Square Enix recommends having at least an RTX 2080 or Radeon 6700 XT for your GPU and a 10th-gen Intel i7, though the minimum specs show you can get by with a GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700.
You’ll also need at least 16GB of RAM for everything to run smoothly.
There’s also a Final Fantasy 16 PC demo you can check out for free, and that’s also on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The demo covers FF16’s opening segment, where you learn a tiny bit about the problems plaguing the Duchy of Rosaria and nations of Valisthea and, more importantly, the ins and outs of FF16’s combat.
Final Fantasy 16 was something of a departure for Square Enix, taking the series into full action-RPG territory after FF7 Remake dabbled in it and Final Fantasy 15… did something. In our Final Fantasy 16 review, we said the action was quite good, even though it felt like Square Enix let the RPG side down a bit.