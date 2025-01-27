Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the biggest single-player release of the series on Steam
Square Enix can be pretty happy with the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC, as the game has become the studio’s best single-player launch to date: According to SteamDB, FF7 Rebirth peaked at 40,564 concurrent users (CCU) during its launch weekend, with the remake easily surpassing the new series entries Final Fantasy 15 (29,498) and Final Fantasy 16 (27,508) in the same metric.
The only Final Fantasy game with a higher peak CCU is Final Fantasy 14, the franchise’s MMO representative.
The PC port of FF7 Rebirth has been hailed as an improvement over the original PS5 version of the game and is even playable on handheld gaming PCs like Steam Deck — a fact that many a fan has taken as confirmation of a Nintendo Switch 2 port being in the works.
FF7 Rebirth is the middle part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy Square Enix is working on. Production of the final entry has already begun, but its release is likely to be a few years away.
Square Enix already announced that it will move to a different release strategy in the future and step away from PlayStation-exclusivity. The robust launch numbers of FF7 Rebirth on PC may be another sign indicating that this is a wise decision.
Not all things are rosy for Final Fantasy on PC at the moment, though. Square Enix recently announced that it’s considering legal action against certain FF14 mods that may have had an impact on player privacy.