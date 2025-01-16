Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is verified for Steam Deck
Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is coming to PC on January 23, 2025, is verified for Steam Deck. This is not an indication of the game’s technical performance on the device, though. Becoming verified on Steam Deck essentially means that a title will have full support for the handheld’s control scheme and so forth.
Given that FF7 Rebirth is the port of a former PS5-exclusive, that support isn’t exactly shocking, of course.
This announcement is curious for a completely different reason: Final Fantasy fans online are doing what fans do best – they read a lot into something that may be nothing more than simple coincidence. Square Enix announced the Steam Deck verification shortly after Nintendo finally confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be coming.
Since the Steam Deck and the Switch 2 are both handhelds, fans have naturally concluded that this must be a confirmation of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy coming to the new console. That’s certainly not out of the question, but definitely reads a bit too much into things.
In any case, FF7 Rebirth looks to be a challenging title to handle for the Steam Deck thanks to its visuals, so anyone planning on taking the game for a swing on the handheld should be prepared for a bit of settings tweaking to hit a sweet spot that balances performance and optics.
Rebirth was initially released in February 2024 for PS5 and is coming to PC after close to a year of exclusivity. It is the second part of the planned Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, which started with the aptly-named FF7 Remake in 2020.
Although Square Enix representatives have shown themselves to be happy with the number of sold copies (an official number has not been divulged), producer Yoshinori Kitase went on the record to say that the company should move away from console exclusivity going forward and release games simultaneously on several platforms.