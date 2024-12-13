Video Games

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release date announced for January 2025

Square Enix is finally getting the port done

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release date during The Game Awards 2024. Look for the RPG to launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 23, 2025 - no big delay between platform launches this time.

Released in February 2024 as a PS5-exclusive, Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake from 2020 and the second installment of what’s planned to be a trilogy of ambitious remakes covering the entirety of the original Final Fantasy 7 from 1997.

Winning Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2023, the title earned a score of 92 on Metacritic upon publication, receiving praise from critics and players alike. However, the game failed to meet Square Enix’s sales expectations despite living up to the excitement around it.

“In almost every way you can look at it, Rebirth is a huge improvement over Remake,” GLHF’s Kirk McKeand wrote in his FF7 Rebirth review. “It constantly surprises you with how far it’s willing to go to recreate the moments you love, and even a poor ending can’t undermine the incredible 100 hours it took me to get there. Some of the open-world stuff starts to drag toward the end – especially in regions where the topography is more complex and hoofing it around is like trying to find your way out of the backrooms – but most of that’s optional anyway. I did it because I felt rewarded with special character moments that expanded upon the original game’s relationships in meaningful ways. I don’t know where Square Enix will take things from here, but I’ll be ready to mosey.”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the leading nominees at The Game Awards 2024, being in the race for Game of the Year, among other categories.

Marco Wutz
