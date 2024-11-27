‘Tis the season to buy Final Fantasy on Steam thanks to the Autumn Sale’s massive discounts
If you’ve held off buying a Final Fantasy game you really want until a sale was on, the Steam Autumn sale may just be your time. Square Enix discounted almost every Final Fantasy game on Steam and even some DLC and long-forgotten spinoffs.
The PC versions of Final Fantasy classics, such as FF 9, are discounted, along with ports of 3D remakes of old FF games. That’s quite the mouthful, but if you really love the idea of FF 3 and FF 4 in slightly clunky 3D form, then you’re in luck.
The sale also includes all six Pixel Remaster games, the FF 13 trilogy, Type-0, World of Final Fantasy – heck, if you never bought Episode Ardyn for FF 15, you can get that at a discount, too.
If you’re after something more recent, you can grab Final Fantasy 16 and its DLC for a fair bit less than the usual price, though FF 16’s DLC isn’t on sale independently.
So, in TL;DR form:
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster – $8.99
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – $19.99
- Final Fantasy 2 Pixel Remaster – $8.99
- Final Fantasy 3 Pixel Remaster – $13.49
- Final Fantasy 3 (3D Remake) – $7.99
- Final Fantasy 4 Pixel Remaster – $13.49
- Final Fantasy 4 (3D Remake) – $7.99
- Final Fantasy 5 Pixel Remaster – $13.49
- Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster – $13.49
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade – $34.99
- Final Fantasy 7 (PC port of the PS1 game) – $4.79
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered – $7.99
- Final Fantasy 9 – $8.39
- Final Fantasy 10 and FF 10-2 Remastered – $11.99
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age – $19.99
- Final Fantasy 13 – $6.39
- Final Fantasy 13-2 – $7.99
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 – $7.99
- Final Fantasy 15 Episode Ardyn Complete Edition (includes FF 15, all its Windows Edition DLC, and Episode Ardyn) – $15.98
- Final Fantasy 16 (no DLC) – $37.49
- Final Fantasy Type-0: $11.99
You can see it all for yourself on Steam's Final Fantasy page.
FFXIV is not on sale, which is fine, since playing it on Steam involves jumping through extra hoops and is generally not advisable unless you’ve already bought it. Also bear in mind that if you want Dawntrail, you need to buy it on the platform where you own FFXIV – either Steam or through Mog Station and the FFXIV launcher. You can’t buy it on Steam and play it via Mog Station.
FFXIV is also not on sale on Square Enix’s site, so if you’re keen to give it a try, make use of that much-memed FFXIV free trial. The same goes for FFXI, the series' other MMO game. And if you’re picking up World of Final Fantasy, make sure to get the complete edition, which includes the Maxima upgrade.
Steam's Autumn Sale is live now through Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.