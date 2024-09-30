Football Manager 25 release date finally announced
Football Manager is a mainstay of the games industry and, like other soccer games, usually releases once every year. We knew the next game in the series, Football Manager 25, was on the way, but as the days of 2025 disappeared, we knew an announcement was imminent. Thankfully, we now finally have a release date for Football Manager 25.
Sega and Sports Interactive have announced that Football Manager 25 will be released on November 26, 2024, with the game set to be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox. Both PC and Xbox players will be able to play the game on day one with Game Pass, too, and players who order the PC version on the Football Manager website will be able to get a 10% discount.
Football Manager 2025 is the first game in the series to use the Unity engine, which Sega says affords the “biggest technical and visual leap for the series in a generation.” The game will offer a redesigned and improved UI and enhanced visuals, and, for the first time, will feature women’s soccer.
Sega previously announced that Football Manager 25 would include Premier League clubs with official kits, as part of a multi-year partnership with the league.
Football Manager 25 Touch will also be available on Nintendo Switch, but it won’t be available until a week later, on December 3, 2024. A mobile version of the game will also be released on November 26, 2024 exclusively on Netflix, and players will be able to carry over their save files from FM24 Mobile.
“It’s a great honor today to be confirming the forthcoming release of Football Manager 25,” Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson said. “As I’ve mentioned in interviews and development updates, the FM25 cycle has been challenging for the entire [Sports Interactive] team.
“FM25 is just the starting point for the studio’s next 20, 30 years. It’s also the point where the world gets to see two of our multi-year projects come to fruition: the switch to the Unity engine and the introduction of Women’s Football. It gives us a real sense of achievement to begin sharing our hard work with you and we're really looking forward to showing you more of the game in the weeks before the game’s release.”