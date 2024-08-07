Epic to follow Overwatch’s lead with Fortnite battle pass exclusives
Epic is planning new ways for you to get some of your favorite Fortnite battle pass exclusive items, following a model Blizzard set with Overwatch 2. Items that were previously exclusive to specific battle passes in the multiplayer game will potentially be available to purchase in the item shop approximately 18 months after the battle pass they appeared in expires.
With a few caveats. Epic said in the blog post announcing the change that not every battle pass exclusive will end up in the item shop, and some that do turn up may not have all their alternate colors and patterns. Epic also didn’t say when this change will take place, referring to the change as happening “in future battle passes,” or whether older exclusive items from previous battle passes may return. If you were hoping to see some of the most valuable Fortnite skins return, you may be disappointed.
Epic also didn't indicate what these limited-time offerings might cost in the item store, unanchored from a battle pass.
The move resembles Blizzard’s decision to put Overwatch 2’s limited-time, Mythic skins in the in-game store several months after they appear in the battle pass, so players who might not have had the chance to spend hours grinding the pass can still get the nifty items they want. In Fortnite’s case, though, the decision mostly stems from making sure players can get certain licensed skins after their battle pass expires.
“One reason for this change is that we want players down the road to enjoy battle pass content such as outfits based on popular licensed characters,” Epic said in a short FAQ about the change. “While there is no guarantee that a battle pass item will come to the shop after this change, IP content from future battle passes might come to the Sshop at least 18 months after the battle pass expires.”
18 months is a long time to wait, but at least the decision means you’re not entirely missing out on something if you can’t find the time to advance the battle pass.