All your Fortnite passes will level up at the same time soon, regardless of which Fortnite you play
Epic Games is making some much-needed changes to how your Fortnite battle passes level up soon by letting you gain XP from each of the multiplayer game’s spinoffs. Epic made the announcement in a brief blog post and outlined how the new feature will work.
Starting November 2, 2024, you can earn XP for Fortnite Festival’s music pass by completing any activity in Fortnite Festival, Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Fortnite Rocket Racing. That includes creator-made games as well. The name “music pass” is taking over from the Festival Pass, but it’s essentially the same thing. Then, on December 1, 2024, Lego Fortnite’s Brick or Treat pass is getting the same treatment, where any activity completed in other Fortnite games will earn you experience toward your Lego Fortnite pass.
Also on December 1, 2024, Epic is streamlining how Lego Fortnite and Fortnite Festival’s work. Rather than having separate tracks, each game’s pass will have one track that includes premium rewards and items earned for free.
“As you progress through pass tiers with XP, you’ll be able to claim rewards on the unlocked pages of each active pass you have,” Epic said. “Rewards may be claimed in non-sequential order on all passes, in the same way that you can with the Battle Pass now. You’ll also be able to set each pass to auto-claim the next reward when it becomes available to you.”
So that’s convenient. Bear in mind, though, that you’ll still have to buy each pass separately to unlock their premium tracks.
Finally, Battle Stars, Festival Points, and Studs are going away starting December 1, 2024, as you’ll just be using XP to unlock rewards from then on, and you can purchase items from the pass directly without leveling it up, if you want. Those purchases won’t affect pass progress, and you don’t get a corresponding item from another pass either.