A Fortnite Chapter 6 x Godzilla crossover might be in the works, if a new battle pass leak is anything to go by
A Fortnite Godzilla crossover may be just over the horizon, if the multiplayer game’s latest leaks are accurate. With Disney’s Baymax as well, because everyone knows Godzilla and Baymax go well together.
The possible news comes from Fortnite leaker Shiina, who posted a picture showing a promotional image featuring the Fortnite Chapter 6 battle pass. On it, we see a collection of skins that point to a ninja-slash-samurai theme for the new season, and literally looming large in the background is Godzilla, sporting their pink Godzilla Minus One look.
Shiina said Baymax is included in the crossover and that they can “100% confirm this leak,” though even with leakers who have strong track records, such as Shiina, it’s best to consider this a rumor until Epic says otherwise.
That said, putting Godzilla in Fortnite makes perfect sense. It’s perfect Giant Boss Material, the kind of memorable creature with the power to shape the island for the season in a way similar to what we saw with the Greek gods. Shiina didn’t give any indication what Godzilla’s role would be, though, or if the large lizard is confined to the battle pass.
Baymax’s involvement in Fortnite Chapter 6 seems to include a large red Baymax skin. It seems, perhaps, slightly out of place with ninjas and lizard mutants, though with Fortnite existing as a place where multiple worlds and characters collide, I suppose anything goes.
Fortnite Chapter 6 is meant to go live on Dec. 1, 2024, so we don’t have much longer to wait before we see how this all plays out. If you're keen on getting a Marvel Rivals glider in Fortnite, make sure to set aside some time to play Rivals on the Epic Games Store once NetEase's hero shooter launches.