Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters has been revealed

Fortnite Chapter 6 is less than a week away and official details have finally been revealed about what the season might entail, and all it took was the Fornite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass leaking on Twitter. This means we now know that the new season will be titled, Hunters, and will center around monsters of Japanese culture.

Two teaser images have been released hyping it up, one on Fortnite’s Japanese Twitter, and another on the English page. The Japanese page’s image features two characters that they later revealed mean “Oninoshima”, which is the name of Chapter 6’s island. This translates to English as “Demon Island”, so that should give you an idea of what you’ll be hunting this season.

The English image also has some Japanese characters down the side. We translated them, and the ones on the left say “Chapter 6 Season 1”, while the ones down the right say something along the lines of “Let’s save Demon Island as a squad”. Combine this with the leaks that suggest there’s going to be a Godzilla crossover this season, and we could be in for a very exciting time.

It also opens the door for several anime crossovers, as several are believed to be in the works. Following the Slayer Juice WRLD skin, it’s possible a Demon Slayer crossover could be on the horizon, we hear rumors of a One Piece x Fortnite event at least once or twice every year, so this might finally be the time.

