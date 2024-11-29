Fortnite Chapter 6's first trailer shows us slime babies, magic spells, and a Godzilla boss
Chapter 6 is very nearly here and we’ve finally got a full trailer giving us lots of juicy teases for the new mechanics, as well as a good look at the new map, which has plenty of variety, so we’re going to break it down in full.
Just the first few shots show us some exciting stuff, with features on the map like a big white bridge, a field of flowers, and a giant living tortoise who seems to be a fixture on the map – it’ll be interesting to see whether they’re intractable. Most of the locations we see use Japanese architecture, but from a variety of eras.
At first, we see a chaotic scene of people battling it out in what looks like a fairly modern cityscape, before cutting to a more traditional village with stone walkways and houses that make use of the iconic kirizuma rooves. In that scene we get a better look at the Baymax skin which is confirmed to be in this season’s Battle Pass, but more interesting than that is the little slime creatures running around the place.
As far as we can tell, these aren’t a crossover with anything, making them brand new original Fortnite designs, and their potential functionality is interesting. It looks like they’re made up of slurp juice, which is traditionally used in Fortnite to give you shields. In one shot it looks like the slime is giving off an aura, so it may be possible to tame these slimes, getting them to restore your shields in exchange.
Finally, we get the biggest reveal, which is that NPC bosses are going to look very different this season. Before these bosses were characters from the Battle Pass that hung around key locations and would battle you like they were another player. However, in this trailer, we saw three giant boss monsters instead. One that is a classic face and hands demon boss, one very tall samurai, and finally, the other major crossover we knew was coming this season – Godzilla.
Whether these will be one-off events or permanent fixtures of the Chapter 6 map remains to be seen, but they’ll no doubt be exciting encounters either way. If you want to keep an eye on exactly when it’s all set to kick off, check out our Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 start time guide at that link.